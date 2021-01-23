Over 500 Aiken County first responders, essential personnel have received COVID-19 vaccine

A local effort has made COVID-19 vaccinations available to Aiken County's law enforcement and other first responders.
For the past two weeks, Aiken County's Emergency Response Center located on the first floor of the Aiken County Government Center has served as a closed point of dispensing, or "pod," for the area's first responders to receive their first does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
While partnering with a local pharmacy to receive vaccinations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the county has reached out to the area's first responders, local fire departments and all law enforcement offices to schedule a time to receive a vaccination on a volunteer basis.
As of Thursday, 550 first responders and essential personnel were vaccinated with approximately 70 others scheduled to be vaccinated on Friday, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said.
Among the hundreds of recipients is Major Bryan Mills with the Aiken Department of Public Safety who received the first of two doses on Jan. 12.
"I didn’t even really feel it when they gave it to me," Mills said. "I’ve had no side effects, just a little muscle soreness just like any shot you get."
Officers have always been mindful of infectious diseases and airborne pathogens while going on calls even before the pandemic, Mills said. However, the onset of the coronavirus has led to an increased awareness among officers. Dispatch calls can often be labeled as "possible COVID" prior to responders arriving on scene.
On top of the job, Mills said he's had a personal connection with the virus as members of his family had contracted it. His decision to get the vaccine was both for his family and community.
"I feel like it’s the right thing to do," Mills said. "Plus, I’d hate to contract it and bring it home to my family."
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt received a COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 9, according to Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
“I’ve spoken with both of my physicians and, because of my line of work, they’ve encouraged me to get the vaccine,” Hunt said in a statement shared by Aiken Regional on Jan. 9. “This has really hit close to home. I’ve had friends that have it and have died from it. So it’s extremely important for me to get it.”
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses that must be separated by an interval of 28 days.
As the rest of the state continues a phased approach of vaccine distribution and administration, issues with scheduling an appointment for a second shot have been common.
Killian doesn't foresee area first responders and essential personnel having an issue receiving their second shot. Upon receiving their first vaccine, recipients schedule an appointment to receive their second dose.
Second rounds of the Moderna vaccine may be administered as soon as the second week of February, Killian said.