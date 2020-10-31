'Our lives depend on it': NAACP mobilizes volunteers for canvassing Aiken's Northside

As the U.S. sees record voter turnout across the country for the 2020 presidential race, volunteers gathered on Aiken's Northside on Friday in hopes of contributing to the swell of voters pouring into the polls.
Dr. Melencia Johnson, vice president of the Aiken County Branch NAACP, gathered community volunteers in the parking lot behind the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center on Friday afternoon. The event is part of a campaign called Black the Vote, in which NAACP members branch out into communities and encourage African Americans to vote on Election Day.
"To paraphrase… essentially, we saw that Black voter's voices were not being heard in the way Black voters wanted to be heard," Johnson said on the origin of the campaign. "So the NAACP devised this campaign… to get out on the weekends prior to the election to let people know that their vote does matter in this election. So they need to go out and exercise that right to vote in this election."
Bracing against gusts of fierce October wind, Johnson handed out flyers, magnets, door hangers and other informational items to volunteers, which included the NAACP Youth Council. The information provided, Johnson said, will give information about the candidates up for election, transportation to polling places and help lines for questions.
The NAACP is classified as non-partisan. As such, Johnson said the volunteers were not telling anyone who to vote for – and if they ask for advice, they should be told to "vote their conscious."
The volunteers canvassed areas like Hahn Village and Crosland Park, where Johnson said there tends to be high levels of "voter apathy" and disenfranchisement.
"It's a push," Johnson said. "We are pushing to have more Black voters in this election… so they can recognize they need to vote. There's really no option. Our lives depend on it."