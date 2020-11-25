Our Family Dinner Table offering free dinner to public in Aiken on Thanksgiving

Even though the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused many holiday plans to be changed, Aiken still will have a free dinner for the public on Thanksgiving.
One Table, held downtown in The Alley, was canceled this year. A new event that is similar is scheduled for Thursday at Generations Park at 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive.
During the Our Family Dinner Table Community Thanksgiving Dinner, food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be musical entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For people unable to drive or ride with someone they know to Generations Park, free transportation will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be four pickup locations:
• The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 1700 Whiskey Road.
• Citizens Park at 651 Old Airport Road.
• Gyles Park near the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum at 406 Park Ave. S.E.
• KJ’s Market at 1048 York St. N.E.
GROW Aiken, RePioneering Church, LaRahna Hughes, Eva Finnie and others teamed up to plan the dinner.
Hughes told the Aiken Standard that social distancing wouldn’t be a problem during the event.
There was a 30% chance of showers in Aiken on Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia’s forecast as of Wednesday morning.
One Table isn’t the only Aiken Thanksgiving tradition that is missing from the social calendar this year.
The Aiken Land Conservancy’s Bloodies and Bagels, held in the past on the lawn of the Aiken County Historical Museum, was called off and so was the public Blessing of the Hounds ceremony at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods.
Many Aikenites will gather with family and friends for private Thanksgiving celebrations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided information about situations in which the novel coronavirus is least likely and most likely to be transmitted:
• Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events and gatherings.
• More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least six feet apart, wear masks, do not share objects and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
• Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
• Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.