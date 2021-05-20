Our Community Salutes event features Medal of Honor recipient, recognizes military-bound seniors

Dozens of local teenagers and their parents got a message of encouragement and gratitude Wednesday evening from one of the Army's most highly honored veterans, with the support of a variety of neighbors.
Local boosters of the Our Community Salutes organization paved the way for military-bound seniors from high schools around Aiken, Edgefield and Barnwell counties to gather at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, where the featured speaker was Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Lovar Romesha, an Army veteran originally from Lake City, California.
Romesha, who now lives in Minot, North Dakota, was honored for extreme heroism in Afghanistan in October 2009 for helping rescue his "battle buddies" and fend off a 12-hour Taliban attack from three directions at the same time in The Battle of Kamdesh. Recalling some of his core lessons from military life, he repeatedly told his young listeners, "You are never alone," and emphasized the enduring nature of friendships formed under fire.
"It was awesome," said David Black, a senior at Fox Creek. "This was the first time that this event was offered. They meant to do it last year. However, because of COVID restrictions, they were not able to do it."
Black, whose parents are Natalie and Bart Black, said he is heading for the U.S. Marine Corps, at least for four years, and then possibly transferring to the reserves, with retirement in mind.
Black, referring to Romesha, said, "He was a really good guy. I enjoyed talking with him. It was an awesome experience to be sworn in by him. As he said, not many people think they'll ever meet a Medal of Honor recipient, and that was a really humbling experience to meet and shake hands and have a pretty nice conversation."
Our Community Salutes, the umbrella organization behind Wednesday's assembly, aims to "recognize and honor high school enlistees and their commitment to military service and to provide parents/guardians of enlistees with community support as their son or daughter transition into military service," according to its website.
The Army had the lion's share of the 36 enlistees, including North Augusta High's John Andrew, Khalil Baskett, Logan Beiber and Cierra Simone Knight; South Aiken High's Mekhi Youmans, Rebecca Wright and Ryan Burnett; Midland Valley's Patrick Roof; Williston-Elko's Lilian Vasquez Najera and Braydon King; Aiken's Krista Bourne and Donata Jackson; Blackville-Hilda's Sha'nya Coker and Deon Allen; and Barnwell's Emoni' Bennett.
Getting on board with the Navy were South Aiken's Kalie Pack, Brady Kidwell, Joseph Brooks Hanna and Joshua Wyatt Faulkner; North Augusta's Ezekiel Washington, Chloe Shults, Takcoda Hale and Nita Lourigan; Aiken's Ian Reece and Zachary Grant; Midland Valley's Justin Workman; Strom Thurmond High's Draco Tge Wright and Ridge Spring-Monetta's Mikala Middlebrooks.
The Marine Corps' contingent consisted of Black and Fox Creek classmate Timothy Murdick; Silver Bluff's Allen Lee Webster; North Augusta's Gabriel Beasley; and Aiken's Cameron Castillo.
The sole Air Force enlistee was Christian Barbare, with Aiken.
Hale, one of North Augusta's Navy-bound enlistees, said he is looking to the Navy for a career, followed by retirement and possibly a degree in business from the University of South Carolina.
Hale, whose parents are Alicia and Brian Parks, was in his school's Naval Junior ROTC unit for all four of his years in high school and reached the rank of chief petty officer. As for the Wednesday gathering, "I thoroughly enjoyed it. I actually had fun."
Each enlistee was offered a free, autographed copy of Romesha's book, "Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor," telling the story of the 2009 firefight that cost dozens of lives and thrust Romesha and his compatriots into the public eye.
The gathering, with 210 total participants at the site, was sponsored by such organizations as Howell Printing, Savannah River Remediation and Dominion Energy and such individuals as Pat and Theresa Blewett, Greg and Betty Ryberg, and Bert and Lindy Crandell. The event was also shared via the Our Community Salutes website.
Robert Murphy, director of USC Aiken's office of veteran and military student success, was the master of ceremonies. He said there was some discussion of having the 2021 event as a virtual-only event (without live attendance), but signs of encouragement popped up in February and March, helping pave the way for the May 19 assembly.
"We thought, for the first time, this was going to be a rough and fumbling kind of thing, and it exceeded our expectations," Murphy said, expressing thanks for support from such boosters as school counselors and principals who helped with notification, registration and other concerns.
King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County's public schools, made similar comments regarding the chance to honor the enlistees. "We're so happy we were able to do this and share our appreciation with them and … their parents and families, and just send them off and let them know that they always have a home here in Aiken County, that we're proud of them and that we appreciate what they're doing for their country and for all of us."