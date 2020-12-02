Online voting underway for Aiken's Choice Top Docs

The Aiken Standard is holding its third annual Aiken's Choice Top Docs contest, and voting has begun online.

Residents can vote for their favorite medical professionals in one of 45 different categories online at aikenstandard.com/TopDocs from Dec. 1-31.

“The Aiken Standard received over 12,000 nominations and votes in 2020, and we are happy to kick off the third annual Aiken’s Choice Top Docs contest,” said Diane Daniell, Aiken Standard advertising manager.

The winner of each category, along with one runner-up, will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

A celebration event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Woodside Plantation Country Club.

"Last year was our first time having a separate celebration honoring the physicians, dentists, nurses, surgeons and others in the medical category," Daniell said. "They seemed to really enjoy the time spent among peers."

For more information, call Daniell at 803-644-2369 or ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.