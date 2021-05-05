Online voting opens for 2021 Aiken's Choice Awards

Now is the time to vote for your favorite Aiken County business as online voting has begun for the 2021 Aiken's Choice awards.
The annual Aiken Standard readers’ choice contest is a great way to recognize and support Aiken County’s favorite places, people and businesses.
The nomination phase took place in April, and the online voting phase happens May 5 through 21.
Readers nominated their favorite Aiken County businesses and organizations during the nomination phase, and the top five nominated businesses moved to the voting phase.
"We had over 13,000 nominations for Aiken’s Choice," said Diane Daniell, Aiken Standard advertising sales and marketing manager. "Aiken’s Choice is by far the longest running contesting event we do, and it is something everyone looks forward to year after year."
Readers can vote in each category on the top five nominated businesses in each category.
Aiken’s Choice features 183 categories in nine main groupings which include Aiken’s Favorites, Automotive, Entertainment, Food & Drink, Pets, Professional Services, Real Estate, Recreation and Shopping.
After breaking out the medical division in a separate Aiken’s Choice Top Docs contest in 2020, new categories were added including Favorite Farm-to-Table Restaurant, Cocktail Menu, Alarm/Security Company, Mortgage Company, Manicurist/Pedicurist, Local Park and Dog Park.
Participants can vote in each category once per day on the top five nominated businesses in each category online at aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/aikenchoice2021.
Winners and finalists will be recognized at a celebration ceremony.
"We are looking forward to having a celebration this year to recognize our 2021 Aiken’s Choice winners," Daniell said.