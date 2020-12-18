Once in a lifetime: Rare 'Christmas Star' to be bright and visible over Aiken

Monday's night sky will be a spectacle unlike one ever seen.
The rare "Christmas Star," will be seen starting Dec. 21, fading around Dec. 22 and 23.
The star – which hasn't been seen in nearly 800 years, according to NASA – is ultimately the conjunction of gas giant planets Jupiter and Saturn, which will be so close that they appear as one big, very bright star.
It will be the first Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 2000, and the closest they've been in 400 years.
Dec. 21 also marks the beginning of the Winter Solstice, bringing the shortest amount of daylight and the longest night during the winter, as well as on the day of the first-quarter moon.
All these events happening on one night are a truly rare and must-see event, said Gary Senn, director of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken.
"My guess is that all these events happening [on one night] have never happened before," he said.
NASA predicts the next “great conjunction” of this magnitude won’t happen for another 60 years or so, then again about 320 years after that.
Want to see the once in a lifetime phenomenon?
The best time to see the star is "as soon as it gets dark outside," Senn said.
"People can see it easily just from looking outside," he added. "I encourage people to get a set of binoculars ... or even a small, inexpensive telescope is going to provide a great view of both Jupiter and Saturn."
The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center will have its rooftop open to view the star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.
The telescope view will be projected on a screen outside of the observatory on the roof. The waiting area will be outside of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center on the patio and the adjacent lawn.
Masks must be worn inside the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center and on the roof.
Elevator access is to the third floor of the building. Access to the roof is by a stairwell from the third floor.
Bringing one's own binoculars is encouraged.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.