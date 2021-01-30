Omicron Tau Lambda honors Sidney Gray for Drum Major Unity Award

The Omicron Tau Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honored Aiken community leader Sidney Gray as this year's recipient of the Drum Major Unity Award on Saturday.
Typically, the award, named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon, is presented in person at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Unity Award Breakfast. This year's celebration was held virtually on Zoom and Facebook Live due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have decided to make this event one that's enjoyable by all in a safe manner," fraternity member Denzell Moton said.
Born in Moncks Corner, Gray grew up an active member of his church. He attended USC Aiken on a basketball scholarship, earning a Bachelor of Science in education in 1980. Today, he works as a warehouse manager at Hubbell Power Systems, Moton said.
Omicron Tau Lambda recognized Gray for contributing to the Aiken community through his high school refereeing career and his work with numerous organizations, including the Cumberland AME Church, the USCA Alumni Association, the Pacer Board, the South Carolina Basketball Official Association, the Moncks Corner Lodge 323, the Ambassador Club in Aiken and the NAACP.
Gray was the first African American from District 12 to be inducted to the South Carolina Basketball Official Association Hall of Fame for his over 30 years of service, Moton said.
"It is an honor to be selected as this year's Drum Major Award. Just being on the list of nominees is an honor, but being selected as your finalist for this year is a blessing," Gray said.
The fraternity awarded seven young men the John A. Chase Scholarship, named for a departed Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brother. The students were selected for excelling academically, civically and socially, said Moton.
Here are this year's scholarship recipients:
- Nathan Chandler from Wagener-Salley High.
- Tylus Mason from Midland Valley High.
- Camron Raiford from Aiken High.
- Jaylen Dicks from Aiken High.
- Daylen Dicks from Aiken High.
- Jaden Glover from Silver Bluff High.
- Raymond Moton Jr. from Silver Bluff High.
If you missed the Drum Major Unity Award presentation, the Facebook Live video is available on the fraternity chapter's page at facebook.com/OmicronTauLambda.