Nominations open online for Aiken's Choice Top Docs

The Aiken Standard is holding its third annual Aiken's Choice Top Docs contest, and nominations have begun online.
Residents can nominate their favorite medical professionals in one of 45 different categories at aikenstandard.com/TopDocs until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
The five doctors in each category who receive the most nominations will move on to the voting round, which begins at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Residents can vote at aikenstandard.com/TopDocs. The voting phase will run from Dec. 1 until Dec. 16.
“The Aiken Standard received over 12,000 nominations and votes in 2020, and we are happy to kick off the third annual Aiken’s Choice Top Docs contest,” said Diane Daniell, Aiken Standard advertising manager.
A printed finalist voting ballot will be published in the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star newspapers on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The winner of each category, along with one runner-up finalist, will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
A celebration event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Woodside Plantation Country Club.
"Last year was our first time having a separate celebration honoring the physicians, dentists, nurses, surgeons and others in the medical category," Daniell said. "They seemed to really enjoy the time spent among peers."
For any questions, contact Daniell at 803-644-2369 or ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.