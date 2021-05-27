Nominations now open for 2021 Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow

The Aiken Standard is accepting nominations for the 2021 class of Young Professionals 2 Follow.

The paper is looking for early- and mid-career professionals who make Aiken great by making a difference and touching the community in positive ways.

The nomination period for the 2021 class of YP2F is open Friday through June 11.

Nominations can be made online at aikenstandard.com/yp2Follow2021.

“Last year, we received over 40 applicants,” said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for Aiken Standard.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person celebration was canceled and each member of the 2020 YP2Follow class was honored via a virtual celebration on the Aiken Standard's YouTube channel.

This year will mark the sixth year 10 outstanding young professionals will be honored by the community during the YP2Follow event.

The honorees will be young people under 40 who not only call Aiken home, but also work and play here.

“These are young professionals who lead, nurture and create ways to make our community one of the best places to live,” Daniell said.

Nominations can come from employers, places of worship, friends or family.

“We encourage the business community and leaders to celebrate your young professionals," Daniell said.

A special ceremony honoring the 2021 class of young leaders is planned for July 8 at Woodside Plantation.

All nominations must include the nominee or nominator’s contact information, including a telephone number and email address.

Nominations must be uploaded to aikenstandard.com/yp2Follow2021 or be mailed to Aiken Standard – Young Professionals, P.O. Box 456, Aiken, SC 29802.

For more information, call Daniell at 803-644-2369 or email ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.