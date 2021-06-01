Nine killed on S.C. roadways over Memorial Day weekend

Nine people were killed on South Carolina roadways over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
None of them were in Aiken County. One fatality occurred in Barnwell County on S.C. Route 3.
The victim was identified as 15-year-old Shaniah Hankins of Barnwell.
AAA Carolinas predicted 500,000 South Carolinians would be driving over the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day marks the beginning of the “100 Deadly Days of Summer,” which is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when law enforcement sees an uptick in traffic fatalities throughout the state.
Last year, there were 16 fatalities and a total of 879 crashes during the holiday weekend, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although there was a drop in fatal crashes this Memorial Day weekend, the 2021 year-to-date traffic fatalities have already surpassed 2020 fatalities.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the South Carolina Highway Patrol has been focusing on the issues of speeding, aggressive driving, driving under the influence and general travel safety.
Eight out of the nine people killed this past weekend were not wearing seat belts. SCDPS’s “Buckle Up, South Carolina” campaign kicked off on May 17. It’s goal is to curb fatalities by “combining enforcement of state seat belt laws with a public education campaign on television, radio, and social media,” according to SCDPS.
The enforcement period runs May 24 through June 6.