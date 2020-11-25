New Wagener park taking shape off SC 39

WAGENER — Local residents are on track to have easy access to a spacious, low-key recreation area in a few months, as the landscape is rearranged to create Eunice and Dr. Henry Ponder Municipal Park in the town of Wagener.
The park, which is to cover about 17 acres, will be at 299 Park St., a few yards from the fire department, and is meant to provide a family-friendly environment for non-competitive activities.
The police department, fire department, museum and town hall are to be a few yards from the park, which is to include a walking trail, picnic shelters, playground equipment and a multi-purpose "event field," suitable for open-air activities such as tossing a Frisbee, walking a dog or playing soccer.
"It's natural ... If you want to have a picnic or whatever, that's up to you," said George Smith, a member of the town council.
Smith said hopes are for the park to be largely complete by the spring, especially the front area, near the fire department. The event field should be relatively easy to prepare, mainly needing grass seed and enough time for the grass to pop up, he added.
Wagener Mayor Mike Miller said the park is partially a result of the generosity of Dr. Henry Ponder, a 92-year-old retired educator from Wewoka, Oklahoma. Ponder, an Army veteran whose wife's name is also linked to the park, is largely known for his decades of service as a top leader at such schools as Benedict College, in Columbia; Fisk University, in Nashville, Tennessee; and Talladega College, in Alabama. His academic specialties have been agriculture, economics and business.
The Ponders donated five and a half acres, adding that land to five acres that had already been provided via an anonymous donation. The town owned one acre and bought about another half-acre.
Miller recalled, "I sent him a letter asking for a 60-foot easement through a little corner of his property," and the retired educator approved of the idea, which led to a donation of much more than an easement.
Columbia-based landscape architect Kenneth Simmons, with Kenneth B. Simmons Associates, has helped with the project.
He commented, "It's really created, at least, a new section of the town. I see it as encouraging not only growth, but also giving the citizens a nice, safe place for recreation."