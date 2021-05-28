New video offers sneak peek of what renovated Aiken County Public Library will look like inside

For folks wondering what the inside of the Aiken County Public Library will look like after the multimillion-dollar effort to renovate it is completed, there is a new video that offers a virtual tour.
It can be found online at aikenlibraryfriends.org, which is the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library's website.
“There was a massive need to modernize the library, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Friends of the Library President Bill Reynolds earlier this week. “We are really bringing it up to something that the community can be proud of.”
Friends of the Library teamed up with Aiken County in a public-private partnership to fund the project.
Based on the video, the lighting in the refurbished library will be brighter and the floor plan will be more open.
There also will be many new features designed to make the library more technology-friendly, child-friendly and teenager-friendly.
Along with creating a video for the public, Friends of the Library has relaunched a fundraising campaign that was halted last year after the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
There are 600 engraved bricks available to purchase for $100 or $125 apiece, depending on what buyers want to put on them.
The deadline for orders is July 31.
The bricks will be placed at the base of the library’s front steps, which were replaced during the first phase of the renovation effort.
In addition, plaques are being sold for $1,000 apiece. They will hang in the library’s new Grandparents Gallery and will feature photos of their buyers’ grandchildren.
Twenty percent of the plaques and bricks will be offered for free to people in the Aiken area who “might not otherwise be able to afford them,” Reynolds said, because Friends of the Library wants to make sure that the community at-large is represented.
There also are naming opportunities for various locations inside and outside the library. They include rooms, the courtyard for the new elevator and the new front steps.
The costs range from $5,000 to $95,000.
Supporters who give $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall in the library. Included in that group will be the purchasers of naming opportunities and plaques in the Grandparents Gallery.
Reynolds hopes the campaign will raise at least $500,000.
Under the renovation’s original funding plan, the county is providing $2 for every $1 contributed by Friends of the Library.
The project's total estimated cost was around $3 million at first.
But there have been additional expenses.
“We are finding things that we want to improve as we go along,” Reynolds said.
To begin with, the installation of a new elevator wasn’t part of the library’s refurbishment, so its cost wasn’t included in the budget.
The county and Friends of the Library are splitting the amount 50-50.
Friends of the Library also has decided that it wants to purchase new computers, smart TVs, “hard to find” children’s books and other items that will enhance the library experience for users, Reynolds said.
In addition, Friends of the Library needs to cover the cost of some unexpected replacements and repairs. Such problems aren't unusual in an old structure, Reynolds said.
The library is located in the south wing of a building that was constructed prior to World War II.
Another Friends of the Library fundraising campaign goal is to recoup some of the money that it already has spent on the renovation.
If the campaign generates $500,000, Reynolds said, Friends of the Library would set aside $200,000 to $300,000 of that total to help pay for the new elevator and other things the organization decided it wanted to do after the project’s plans were finalized.
FOL will partially replenish its coffers with the remainder of the money.
McMillan Pazdan Smith is the renovation project’s architect.
J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. was the contractor for the replacement of the library’s front steps in the first phase and is serving in the same capacity during the second phase’s refurbishment of the library’s interior and the new elevator's installation.
The first phase of the makeover was completed in the spring of last year.
The library is currently closed to the public. It is scheduled to reopen in mid-July after the completion of the second floor’s renovation.
Then the modernization of the first floor will be the refurbishment's focus.
“We’ve tried to keep the best and improve what we needed to improve,” Reynolds said. "You'll still be able to enjoy the beautiful architecture."
In 2018, a project to repair the library’s existing elevator was completed.
The library is at 314 Chesterfield St. S. in Aiken.