New tractor with aid Project Victory Gardens veterans group in Aiken

A local couple was recently awarded a tractor to help expand operations with their Project Victory Gardens organization.
Kara and Matt Rutter received the tractor through Kubota Tractor Organization's Geared to Give program in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition. The Rutters operate Project Victory Gardens on 20 acres of land located at 414 Wire Road in Aiken.
The organization's main goal is to "assist transitioning veterans, and any veterans really, into entering the agriculture field in some capacity," Kara Rutter said. She said the tractor is "pretty life-changing" and will allow the organization to really expand its operations.
The tractor is one of five that were awarded, one in each of Kubota's five operating divisions. The Geared to Give program has provided equipment and grants to 36 farmer veterans since 2015 through the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund. This fund matches veterans’ needs with donated resources to help them further their agriculture careers.
The Rutters served a cumulative 45 years in the U.S. Army. They are both recently retired, with Kara retiring on Aug. 1 and Matt retiring on Sept. 1.
For more information on Project Victory Gardens, visit the organization's website.