top story

New subdivisions being considered by Aiken County planners

  • Updated
Aiken County Planning Commission to consider plans for subdivisions 1
The Aiken County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center, pictured here.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

The Aiken County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider Thursday a plan for a subdivision south of Aiken during its 6 p.m. meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.

Beazley Development Company Inc. is seeking preliminary plat approval for a construction project known as Summerton Village Section 3.

There will be 53 lots on approximately 21 acres off of Talatha Church Road.

The engineer for the project is Southern Partners Inc.

Also on the agenda is a preliminary plat approval request for the Arbor Ridge subdivision that would be located between Aiken and Interstate 20 on Columbia Highway North near Aiken.

The applicant is J & E Properties LLC, and the engineer is C.E. Dudley.

There would be eight lots on 10 acres in the subdivision.

The Planning Commission has heard information about Arbor Ridge previously, but the panel postponed making a decision.

Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is a proposed amendment to the Aiken County Land Management Regulations that would clarify the construction standards for private streets and private subdivisions, according to an application signed by Joel Duke, the chief development officer for Aiken County.

Duke also is an assistant county administrator.

The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.

The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.

