New Savannah River Site security contract months away from award

The next paramilitary security contract at the Savannah River Site likely won’t be awarded for months, according to Michael Budney, the site’s manager.
Final evaluation of “the best-and-final offers from all the proposers” is ongoing, Budney said last week, speaking to the Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board via Zoom. Later pressed about it, Budney said the contract award isn’t a year away, but an exact timeline isn’t available.
Budney’s comments line up with what Norbert Doyle, an Energy Department acquisitions and projects official, said mid-September at the 2020 National Cleanup Workshop.
The Energy Department earlier this year suggested it would extend the contract of Centerra-SRS, the current Savannah River Site security team, possibly into 2021.
“To DOE’s knowledge,” a notice at the time read, “only Centerra has the requisite knowledge, experience and capabilities to provide these critical highly specialized services without interruption during the acquisition cycle for transition to a new contract.”
The final request for proposals for the security contract was issued in March 2019.
The Savannah River Site paramilitary security contractor is charged with protecting the site, its personnel and nuclear materials around the clock. The security contractor is also tasked with conducting police work, investigations and pursuits, among other things.