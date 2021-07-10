New organization with familiar faces to run Books-N-Things Fair going forward

A new charitable organization will be in charge of the popular Books-N-Things Fair when it returns in 2022 after this year’s cancellation because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the members of the Aiken County Community Association, or ACCA, formerly belonged to the Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women, or AAUW.
The Aiken Branch started Books-N-Things as a fundraiser in the 1960s.
“We made a determination that in order to be able to really meet our mission, which is supporting education, we needed to have more control over our money and our activities,” said ACCA President Terry Scott. “It pretty much was a unanimous decision that we were going to end our relationship with AAUW and strike out on our own.”
Books-N-Things generates tens of thousands of dollars, and the Aiken Branch had to give AAUW 20% of the proceeds, according to Scott.
“We do all this work and we get tons of support from the community, so we wanted to use the funds how we wanted to and we wanted them to stay in Aiken County,” she said. “That was really what kicked all of this off.”
Eligibility for membership in ACCA is less restrictive than it was for AAUW.
“Anyone 18 years or older is welcome,” Scott said. “Students can join for free if they have a valid student ID. We’ve drastically cut our dues (from what they were for the Aiken Branch). We want as many people in the community supporting us as possible because we think what we do is really important.”
Like the Aiken Branch, ACCA will provide money for scholarships at USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College while also funding a variety of other education-related initiatives.
But “we also want to do some hands-on work in the community and help women who may not be college students,” Scott said.
Those efforts could include pitching in to construct an Aiken County Habitat for Humanity house for a single mother or offering assistance with budgeting or the improvement of job search and interview skills.
For more information about ACCA, visit www.acca-sc.com.
According to the mission statement on the website, ACCA’s purpose is “to support, enhance and lead educational and life skill development, with special attention paid to the needs of women and girls, in and around Aiken County.”
The 2022 edition of Books-N-Things is scheduled for March 4-6.
In addition to used books, knick-knacks, small appliances, CDs, DVDs, LPs, Christmas decorations and other items will be available for purchase.
“We’re already starting to get a lot donations,” Scott said.
The location for Books-N-Things hasn’t been determined yet.
“We’re working on a site that we really want,” Scott said, “and we’re hoping that we’ll know for sure about that by the first of August. If we don’t get it, there’s another place that we’re going to go after.”