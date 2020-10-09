New online directory creates recycling network in S.C.

A new recycling resource created by the state will help connect companies with materials and those that can recycle them.
The S.C. Department of Commerce and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control released this week a Recycling Markets Directory, a tool that creates a network for recyclable materials.
The directory “helps manufacturers keep valuable materials in motion by reducing waste and helping businesses meet sustainability goals,” according to a news release from the commerce department.
There are more than 300 recycling companies in the state included in the directory.
“Recycling is a green growth industry in South Carolina,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt in the release.
“This tool provides the essential links between businesses and industries searching for markets for recyclables and can help companies save money, improve supply chain resilience and generate value through reusable materials.”
The directory allows users to search by types of material or location, and gives details about each recycling company, such as what materials it collects and what its service area is.
“Recycling will not work without markets,” said Myra Reece, director of environmental affairs at S.C. DHEC, in the release.
“This directory is an integral tool for businesses, local government, and others that provides a listing of recyclers and companies that need these materials to manufacture recycled-content products.”
For more information, visit recyclinginsc.com.