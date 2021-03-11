New neighborhood pitched for land off Chukker Creek Road near Aiken

A sizable new neighborhood has been proposed for land along Chukker Creek Road, between busy Whiskey Road and the nearby elementary school.
Chukker Creek Landing would be a 71-lot subdivision with one- and two-story single-family homes, according to plans filed with the city of Aiken. A retention pond is also planned toward the back of the 36-acre parcel.
“Presently, the property is just a field,” said David Banks, a project engineer.
The Chukker Creek Landing neighborhood is expected to generate 53 trips during the morning rush and 71 trips in the afternoon rush; a single entrance and exit is planned. An extensive traffic study is not required, documents show.
The Planning Commission reviewed the plans Tuesday night. The panel unanimously recommended — with a handful of conditions — the prospective development be granted city water and sewer services. The land in question is outside city limits, meaning the development is also bound by Aiken County oversight and regulations.
The applicant and developer are listed as WTC Enterprises LLC, which operates out of Graniteville.