New local group aims to clean up Aiken County's litter

Marianne Yost is sick and tired of seeing litter around Aiken.
This feeling birthed Clean Up Aiken! – a new 501(c)(3) group that is devoted to cleaning up and stopping roadside littering in Aiken County through volunteerism, political action and legal enforcement. The group had its first meeting Monday night at Newberry Hall, with 23 people showing up in person and another 33 joining via Zoom.
Yost created a Facebook group for Clean Up Aiken! on Feb. 8 after seeing someone litter on her property, and it had 222 members within the first week. This shows, Yost said, just how fed up people are with the state of litter in the community.
"Obviously, the county’s not doing anything because it’s just getting worse," Yost said. "So we have to take it into our own hands and do it."
Tracey Thompson attended the meeting and echoed Yost's point, saying she was raised to not complain about something she isn't willing to go out and take care of herself.
"So I want to help," Thompson said. "I want to make a difference."
Yost has created a three-pronged plan, which she referred to as the three C's: clean up, change the culture and county commitment. Each of these prongs had a signup sheet at the meeting, as Yost wants to create a small group to help with each one.
Cleaning up is the simplest step, as it refers to cleaning up the litter around the county. The culture changing is going to take a long-term commitment, Yost said. She wants the group to help educate the public about dumps and trash collection in Aiken County and support existing programs with volunteers.
The third step of county commitment is critical to Yost because the county has power that citizens do not. She and many of the residents at the meeting want more enforcement and punishment for those who litter.
"(The county's) in charge of roads, they’re in charge of our welfare and our well-being," Yost said. "We’re losing a vital asset, which is our beautiful rural land."
Aiken County does have Keep Aiken County Beautiful, a program to support litter enforcement efforts and increase the beautification of the county. Yost said she spoke with the organization and they've been hoping to create some kind of nonprofit partnership.
Stacie Simpkins, a meeting attendee, said she owns a horse farm in Aiken where she does lots of the maintenance herself, including the mowing.
"It’s very frustrating that I have to go and clean the roadsides before I can mow them and make my property look much better," Simpkins said. "That and the fact that it’s just embarrassing to me."
Simpkins said people come to visit her, and it frustrates her that the "roads getting to my beautiful farm are not so beautiful."
"This is a beautiful place we live in and we need to change the culture and have people realize we can keep it beautiful," Simpkins said.
The group's efforts will not change much overnight, as it takes time to de-litter the community and get real change enacted. Yost said it's going to be about a 10-year plan.
"We have to change the view of what the beauty and the land means to the residents and the people that live here," Yost said.
Statewide, there is a PalmettoPride litter-busting hotline that also has an app where residents can report litterers whom they see. Yost wants to try to get an app specifically for Aiken County so that the community can hold everyone accountable.
Yost also mentioned that she's not afraid to get tough.
"I’m not here to make friends," Yost said. "I don’t want enemies, but I’m here to see the county cleaned up, and something’s got to happen."