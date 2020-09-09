New class of firefighters graduate from Aiken Department of Public Safety

Aiken added some new firefighters to its ranks Wednesday morning.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety held a graduation ceremony to celebrate the 12 graduates of the 2020 fire recruit school.
The graduates came from many walks of life and included some from New York, New Jersey and Maine. One was from Africa and another was an Air Force retiree.
Lt. Daymon Spann, who worked with the recruits over the past eight weeks for their training, said that this diversity paid dividends.
"It really made a whole unit cohesion," Spann said. "Great, fantastic teamwork across the board because everyone brought different experiences to the table."
This year's training was unique because it is usually conducted at the South Carolina Fire Academy in Columbia. Due to restrictions from COVID-19, the department could not send the recruits there and instead held the training in-house.
“I think the payoff is that the firefighters we’re about to present to y’all and have presented have a much better understanding of our department and our operations and our feeling of camaraderie and family as a whole," said Lt. Jake Mahoney.
There were a few different speakers at the event, including Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon. He congratulated the graduates and wished them well in their careers.
"We are truly blessed in the city of Aiken to have individuals like you who are willing to serve in this capacity and willing to make a difference in our city," Osbon said.
The event was held in the department headquarters' fire bay with chairs placed so that everyone could socially distance.
Spann closed his comments by telling the new graduates, "welcome to the brotherhood of firefighters."