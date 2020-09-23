New board members inducted at Horse Creek Academy

Four new members were sworn in to Horse Creek Academy's Board on Tuesday evening.
The ceremony took place before at the school, located at 1200 Toolebeck Road, before the regularly scheduled board meeting. The new members are Dustin Ennis, Pete Frommer, Susan Groseclose and Ashley Pitts.
The four recited an oath with their hands raised in order to be inducted.
With four new members coming in, there were also four members who are leaving the board: Rosalyn Bowman, Yolanda Dortch, Robert Fazekas and Jenny French.
In recognition of their service on the board, they each received a framed certificate and a small gift bag.
The board's mission statement was also said which is "to create an innovative and challenging learning environment that teaches the whole learner through the pillars of connection, flexibility and service."