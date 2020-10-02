Network outage at Aiken Regional hospital will not affect COVID-19 testing, official says

As Aiken Regional Medical Centers works through an IT network outage, COVID-19 testing will not be affected at the facility, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Coronavirus testing will not be affected despite the hospital's networks being down following a recent cyber attack, said Ashlee Brewer, the hospital's marketing director, via email Friday.
Networks for all medical facilities owned by Universal Health Services, the hospital's parent company, have been down since the cyber attack hit early morning Sunday, Sept. 27.
Universal Health Services (UHS) said hospital networks across its hundreds of U.S. medical facilities should be restored "soon" in a statement made Thursday, Oct. 1.
The cyber attack, which Universal Health Services claims was caused by malware, prompted the company to disconnect all systems and shut its network down to prevent "further propagation," UHS said.
"The UHS IT Network is in the process of being restored, and applications are being reconnected," the statement reads. "We have a large number of corporate-level administrative systems, and the recovery process is either complete or well underway in a prioritized manner. We are making steady progress and are confident that we will be able to get hospital networks restored and reconnected soon."
Universal Health Services claims major information systems, including electronic medical records, were not "directly" impacted, and there is still "no indication" that employee or patient data was accessed or otherwise misused.
