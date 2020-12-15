Need-to-know mailing deadlines for Christmas

The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for its busiest week of the year and doesn't want customers to be caught unprepared.
In order to ensure delivery of by Christmas Day, the Postal Service recommends people to put their packages in the mail as soon as possible. This applies to people who are using USPS Retail Ground service, which is the cheapest shipping option available. These prices start at $7.50.
The Postal Service also recommends the following mailing deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
• Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
• Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
• Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
Given the expected increase in volume of mail and packages, the agency recommends people post their items sooner rather than later.
The Aiken Summerall Station post office at 758 Silver Bluff Road has extended its retail hours during the holiday season. Through Jan. 29, the office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Customers who would prefer to ship gifts without having to leave home can visit usps.com and order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day package pickup at their home.
The Postal Service reminds customers that packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or measuring more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. They must be taken to the post office and given to an associate.
The Postal Service has also created video tutorials that offer shipping tips and "how-to" guides. Some of the topics include how to address and ship packages and how to pack a box so the items arrive safely.