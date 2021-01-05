Need for convalescent plasma increases as coronavirus cases spike

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Carolina and across the country, there is more of a need for convalescent plasma than ever.
Convalescent plasma is plasma taken from a person who has recovered from COVID-19. As plasma contains a person's antibodies, it holds the COVID-19 antibodies even after the person has recovered. Thus, this plasma can be given to current COVID-19 patients to help their bodies fight.
This plasma can be donated in Aiken at the Shepeard Community Blood Center, located at 353 Fabian Drive. Melinda Woodell, the center's director of apheresis, said the need for this plasma has increased during the current wave of COVID-19 cases.
"We had our first wave in July, and I can tell you now, after Thanksgiving, after Christmas, people are fatigued with staying home and wearing masks," said Woodell. "So, there’s been a lot more people getting together. We saw a spike two weeks after Thanksgiving, and here we are two weeks after Christmas, and that spike is worse. So, we’re seeing more need for plasma now after two major holidays than we did during that initial spike."
Woodell said that the center shipped 2,533 units of convalescent plasma to hospitals across the Central Savannah River Area in 2020, which she said is a significant number for the small size of the center.
While this treatment doesn't cure the virus in patients, Woodell said it helps their bodies fight the virus until they can make their own antibodies. She said this technique was also used to fight the Spanish flu in 1918.
"The technology is very old, but it's effective," said Woodell.
The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center with locations across South Carolina, said convalescent plasma has proven to drastically help many COVID-19 patients.
"COVID is like a sprinter," said Robert Rainer, TBC's medical director, in a statement. "It runs a 100-yard dash really, really fast. Blood plasma gives the patient a 50-yard head start, so it lets their immune system catch up and get ahead of the infection."
Woodell also noted that the plasma isn't just sitting around, waiting for patients to need it.
"We collect plasma, and as soon as we get an order, we ship it out," said Woodell. "So, we don’t really hold onto it for very long."
To sign up to donate convalescent plasma, residents can visit shepeardblood.org and fill out a survey that is meant to pre-screen applicants.
All applicants must provide proof of a positive COVID-19 test, as that is the most essential part of being eligible to donate. Once the survey is completed, a center representative will reach out within 72 hours.
Shepeard Community Blood Center in Aiken is located at 353 Fabian Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 706-737-4551.