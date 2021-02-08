Nearly 90-year-old bridge on SC Highway 302 will be replaced

Plans to replace a nearly 90-year-old bridge on S.C. Highway 302 have been approved by state authorities with construction planned to begin in early spring this year.
The frequently traveled bridge, which crosses over South Fork Edisto River between Couchton and Wagener, has been closed since Nov. 30, 2020, as the S.C. Department of Transportation planned to make repairs; however, an inspection by SCDOT showed signs of deterioration and that the bridge had reached a point that repairs would not be cost effective.
The 600-foot-long bridge was built in the 1940s with a support system constructed with timber, SCDOT said. The department's recent inspection discovered signs of wood rot.
Before the bridge's closure in November 2020, S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, who represents the area, advocated for the bridge to be replaced, calling the aged structure “hugely deficient and dangerous.”
Taylor said SCDOT informed him on Jan. 13 that the replacement project was approved and was labeled an "Emergency Project."
"Repairing a 90-year-old bridge would be about half the cost, but in my view, that seems to be a waste of money when you’re spending twice as much and you’re getting a brand new bridge that will last decades," Taylor said.
The total cost of the bridge's replacement has yet to be determined as SCDOT will be opening bids of the project on March 5, 2021.
Construction on the bridge is expected to begin in early spring 2021. The expected date for the new bridge's opening is Feb. 6, 2022.
Since the bridge's closure, drivers have used a 30-mile detour by using U.S. 78 and S.C. 39 as alternative routes. The Department of Transportation states the alternate routes will continue to be used during the construction of the new bridge.
Local traffic will be directed to State Park Road and Hatchaway Bridge Road to navigate the closure.
Trucks heading west to Aiken are encouraged to use Interstate 20 or travel through Springfield via S.C. 39.
Taylor has seen an increase in complaints from his constituents in the area as drivers travel the alternate routes for the first time.
"There have been numerous complaints of speeding traffic, increased traffic on areas like New Holland Road and Coleman Bridge Road," Taylor said. "You have people traveling new roads that they don’t typically use. They’re in a hurry. I would only urge people to slow down and simply obey the stops signs."