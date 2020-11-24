Nearly 90-year-old bridge on S.C. Highway 302 will close for repairs

A nearly 90-year-old bridge that crosses over South Fork Edisto River between Couchton and Wagener will be closed soon for repairs; however, a state representative is hoping the bridge will be replaced altogether.
The S.C. Department of Transportation announced the bridge, connecting S.C. Highway 302 and S.C. Highway 4, will be closed for repairs to its structure starting Nov. 30. It's unclear when it will be reopened.
An official 30-mile detour for traffic has been established using U.S. 78 and S.C. 39 as alternative routes, the S.C. Department of Transportation stated.
Local traffic will be directed to State Park Road and Hatchaway Bridge Road to navigate the closure.
Trucks heading west to Aiken are encouraged to use Interstate 20 or travel through Springfield via S.C. 39.
S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, who represents the area, said he's advocated for the "hugely deficient and dangerous" bridge to be replaced.
The bridge, built in 1932 and widened in the 1950s, sees roughly 4,000 vehicles travel the area everyday, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
"I think you have to look at the long term," Taylor said. "What’s the best solution and the wisest use of taxpayers' money? Replacing the bridge makes more sense because it is a long-term, permanent, safe solution to this problem."
The bridge's closure will not only delay traffic but it will also delay response times of local fire departments.
Taylor said Couchton Fire Department, which responds to calls in the area, may have slower response times due to the detours; however, the department's chief has alerted other adjacent volunteer fire departments to provide mutual aid if called upon.