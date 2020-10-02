Nationwide health, confidence key to economic recovery, says Richmond Fed CEO

The most important and stimulative means of getting the U.S. economy fully back on its feet is securing the country’s health and confidence, according to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
“I remain hopeful – hopefully you get a bit of that sense – that we can put this virus behind us, hopefully, relatively quickly,” Barkin said Friday, speaking from a personal perspective at a Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce breakfast. “If we can, there is this big pool of money that could come into the economy and consumption, if the uncertainty comes down and people start feeling confident to spend.”
Nationwide health would translate to more air travel, more cruise ship jaunts and more sitting down for meals at restaurants, Barkin suggested. The travel and hospitality industries have cratered under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve seen a lot of reinvention in the restaurant industry. The entertainment industry has come to a standstill," J. David Jameson, the chamber's president and CEO, said last month. "There are very few, if any, live events. Hotel and motel occupancy rates have declined dramatically. Retail is trying to tiptoe back into the water and encourage customers to come back.”
Spending and jobs plummeted when economies – both local and national – were shuttered.
The U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September, and the unemployment rate fell to 7.9%, the Department of Labor said Friday morning. The gains reflect a recovery as COVID-19, the disease the highly contagious virus causes, is combatted, the department said.
“I think the virus will pass,” Barkin said Friday. “I think the money on the sidelines will come back to work, and if there’s one thing I’m nervous about, it’s that we’re not going to have enough workers at the back end of it.”
More than 7.2 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S. as of Friday morning. More than 143,000 cases had been logged in South Carolina.
The Richmond Fed comprises the Carolinas, Maryland, Virginia, most of West Virginia and Washington, D.C. Barkin joined the Richmond Fed in 2018.
Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this report.