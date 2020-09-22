National Voter Registration Day celebrated in Aiken County

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated around the country on the fourth Tuesday in September, which fell on Sept. 22 this year.
The USC Aiken chapter of the NAACP held a voter registration event at the school's student center Tuesday. Morgan Mills, the chapter's president, said they want to encourage everyone to vote.
"If you want to make a change, you have to stand for something and vote," Mills said.
William Javis, the chapter's vice president, was also at the event and said that even though "you may feel like your vote doesn't count," it does and it's important to get out and vote.
Karin Sisk, an active member of the League of Women Voters, said she spent Tuesday holding virtual voter registration streams for Aiken Technical College students to help them register and talk about the changes made by the legislature for this year's voting cycle.
Sisk said one student asked her what to tell friends who don't vote because they say they're not political.
"Everything in life is political," Sisk said in her response. "Everything is affected by political decisions."
She said she's been encouraging people to get out and vote early because voting is important.
"Our desire is to inform people and have them vote, not to tell them how to vote," Sisk said.
John Massie, the president of the Aiken Republican Club, said, “One of the most important rights that we have as Americans is the right to vote. And if you think about it, that right is the cornerstone of a lot of things that happen in our day-to-day lives. So I would absolutely encourage anyone, no matter what their political conviction is, to register to vote.”
Ann Willbrand, the second vice chair of the Aiken Democratic Party, put it very simply. "If you want to vote, you have to be registered," Willbrand said.
Willbrand recommended residents to visit scvotes.gov to check their voter registration, register to vote or to find any information about the topic.
On that website, residents can register to vote in a few different ways. It can be done online with a valid South Carolina driver's license or Department of Motor Vehicles ID. There is also a physical form that can be downloaded and filled out and sent to the Aiken County Board of Voter Registration by mail, fax or email.
Residents can also visit the Aiken County Board of Voter Registration at the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway.
Additionally, there will be voter registration and absentee ballot signups from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 30, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Masks are required.
Janet Kabel, Bill Wright and Loretta Beckner received permission from Cynthia Holland, the executive director of the Aiken County Voter Registration and Election Commission, to have the registration events.
"Voting is a precious right and we want people to use it," Beckner said. "We have to get the word out about voter registration. We don't want people to be afraid to vote."
"There's always a gap in eligible versus registered voters and we want to narrow that gap," Kabel said.