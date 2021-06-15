National security expert who graduated from USCA to address Aiken Republican Club

A leading national expert in homeland security will be the guest speaker at the Aiken Republican Club Luncheon this month.
Dr. David Alexander, an expert in homeland security science and technology and a USC Aiken graduate, will be the guest speaker at the club's luncheon next week.
Alexander will offer his personal perspective of the role that science and technology play in securing the nation.
The luncheon is open to the public and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W., in downtown Aiken. The charge for members is $20 and for guests it is $25.
Alexander holds a Doctor of Philosophy from George Mason University, a master’s degree in business management from Colorado Technical University, a master’s degree in geography from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Arts degree (cum laude) in history from USC Aiken.
Alexander is an adjunct faculty member at Delta State University within the College of Arts and Sciences. He also serves as the senior science advisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Science & Technology Directorate. In that capacity, Alexander leads the Enduring Sciences Branch of DHS S&T’s Technology Centers Division which focuses on interdisciplinary research across the physical, biological and life sciences to enhance knowledge, advance state of the art, inform investments and drive actions in national threats, hazards and risks.
Before coming to the Department of Homeland Security, Alexander acquired practical experience across the local, state, federal and private sectors.
He has more than 25 years of experience in homeland security-related science and technology.
Alexander currently serves as a co-chair of the U.S. National Science and Technology Council’s Subcommittee on Resilience Science and Technology and is a member of the NATO Science for Peace and Security Independent Scientific Evaluation Group and the International Scientific Committee of the International Conference on Floodplain Management.
He previously served as a member of the National Geospatial Advisory Council, Department of Homeland Security representative to the Federal Geographic Data Committee, was a co-champion for the National Spatial Data Infrastructure, was chair of the Homeland Infrastructure Foundation Level Data Subcommittee and DHS COP Executive Steering Committee and was a board advisor to the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.
For information and to register for the Aiken luncheon, visit arc-june-22-luncheon.eventbrite.com. Reservations and cancellations must be made by noon Monday.