National Drug Take Back Day returns to Aiken County on Saturday

In a year marked by an increase in fatal overdoses, National Drug Take Back Day looks to remove unused and potentially dangerous medication from households.
The national event is usually held twice a year, once in April and again in October. However, the April was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The event looks to return nationally on Saturday.
"We're trying to address some safety issues in our community," Tonya Avery, prevention services coordinator at the Aiken Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Services, said. "We have our substance use disorders or overdoses that occur because of the excess medication in the home or the misuse/abusing medication that is in the home. Most people use abuse medication, they are getting it from family."
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on across the nation, overdose deaths have continued at an alarming rate.
As of Sept. 29, Aiken County saw a reported 52 overdose related deaths, nearly double 2019's report of 30 overdose deaths.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs with a majority of abused prescription drugs obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that prescription drug abuse is the nation’s fastest growing drug problem with one in four teens reporting having misused or abused a prescription drug at least once in their lifetime.
Nearly 80% of people who inject heroin start by abusing prescription drugs, according to the DEA.
"If people take inventory of what’s in their homes, what is unused or expired, we can limit the number of people who can get it in their hands," Avery said. "We want to definitely minimize the risk in the home."
National Drug Take Back Day took in and disposed of approximately 442 tons of unused and expired medications nationwide in 2019, Avery said.
Locally, Aiken County took in and disposed of 833 pounds of medications during the October 2019 event.
The Aiken Center's goal for this year is to dispose of 1,000 pounds of unused and expired medication.
In addition to drug take back events, the Aiken Center distributes Deterra drug deactivation packs to properly dispose of liquid medications.
Residents also have utilized drug take back boxes located at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. These boxes allow people to safely dispose of drugs and unused medications.
As of early September, the Aiken Center had shipped out 311 pounds of medication from the two drop boxes to be destroyed.
Just like the drug take back boxes, Saturday's event will not accept liquid prescription medications, needles or inhalers. Deterra deactivation packs will be given out.
The following locations will be accepting take backs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday:
• Parks Pharmacy at 437 Georgia Ave., North Augusta;
• TLC Medical Center at 190 Crepe Myrtle Drive;
• Clyburn Center for Primary Care at 1000 Clyburn Place.