Museum marks Aiken County's 150th anniversary with new exhibits, lecture series

Big plans are in place to help mark the sesquicentennial of Aiken County's establishment, and the Aiken County Historical Museum, at 433 Newberry St. S.E., is at the center of the action this week.
Aiken County, created by a legislative act on March 10, 1871, is on land formerly comprising parts of Barnwell, Edgefield, Lexington and Orangeburg counties, and the people and places spread from Perry to Belvedere are to be the subject of new offerings in the next few months.
Recent weeks have included an exhibit makeover at the museum to present "a window into the lives of people who lived and worked in our area from the days of Native Americans to the modern era of the Savannah River Site," as described in a news release.
It notes, "Some of the unique artifacts featured in the renovated Aiken County History exhibit are a door lock that was unearthed at the Fort Moore archaeological dig, an 1877 teacher’s pay document signed by Prince Rivers and Samuel B. Spencer (two men who helped in the founding of Aiken County), the telephone switchboard that transmitted the concerns of Ellenton’s citizens after the announcement of the Savannah River Project in 1950, and a wedding dress worn by a Scottish immigrant who was married in Graniteville in 1883. These objects tell the stories of those who have come before us."
The renovated exhibit will be open for viewing during a grand opening reception Thursday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a curator's tour will start at 6:30 p.m. Both are free and open to the public, and face masks will be required. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be available.
Traveling exhibit
Another option in place can allow for people to dip into the museum's resources without heading to Aiken. A traveling exhibit is now being offered for organizations around the county.
"Any group can host it, as long as they're open to the public, so we're opening it up to churches, libraries, other museums ... It's free for them to rent it from us for two months," said Lauren Virgo, the museum's executive director.
Among host sites on the calendar so far are the libraries of Wagener, North Augusta and USC Aiken.
The traveling exhibit has five panels, with one focusing on the county's founders, two emphasizing business history and two dealing with recreation.
Focal points include such topics as the once-mighty textile mills, the Savannah River Site and The Big Mo (Monetta's drive-in theater, currently amid plans for a post-pandemic re-opening) and some institutions that no longer exist, such as the Hampton Terrace, in North Augusta, and the Aiken Sanitorium.
Lecture series
The next few weeks will also include lectures sponsored by the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, under the theme of "Biography of Our Home: 150 Years in Aiken County."
The opener, "The Founding of Aiken County," will be Sunday, May 16, by Virgo.
"I think that the history behind the founding is truly unique, and very interesting for the state of South Carolina, as well," Virgo said. "We're only one of two counties that was founded in the period of Reconstruction, and so I think that lends a neat and important aspect to our history."
Following in the lecture series will be "The Impact of SRS," by Derek Berry, May 23; "Three Classic Movers and Shakers in Aiken County: Evans, Jackson and Thurmond," by Dr. Tom Mack, June 6; "African American Stories from Turn-of-the-Century Salley," by Dr. Walter Curry, June 13; and the finale, "Exploring the Four Corners of Aiken County," by Linda Johnson, June 20.
The lecture series is produced by the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum and will be held in the ballroom of the museum.
On-site seating is limited to 50 people who will be safely distanced (masks required in the museum), and a Zoom option is available for up to 100 sign-ons. Instructions for virtual attendance will be emailed to each ticketholder prior to the event.
For both in-person attendance and Zoom viewing, the cost of a ticket for the full series is $50. Tickets can be purchased online at achmfriends.org or at the museum front desk with a check payable to ACHM Friends. Deadline for buying series tickets is Wednesday, May 12, at 4 p.m.
Single Zoom lecture tickets, if available, can be purchased online up until 4 p.m. the Friday preceding each Sunday lecture at $15 per lecture. Walk-ins at the museum the day of the lecture will be permitted only if it is determined that there are vacant seats inside; cost is $15 cash or check.
For more information about the Aiken County Historical Museum, call 803-642-2015 or email museum@aikencountysc.gov.
Residents can also visit the museum’s website for the 150th Anniversary at www.AikenCounty150.org to find the “Exploring Aiken County” video series and an upcoming events calendar.