'Much ado about nothing': Aiken County GOP quashes condemnation of Sens. Graham, Scott

The Aiken County GOP on Thursday did not censure S.C. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott for supporting the certification of the November election results.

A potential reprimand listed on at least two Aiken County Republican Party meeting agendas and described in a January dispatch as “a resolution or sanction condemning specific elected federal officials for voting for impeachment of President Trump and/or voting for certification of the Presidential Election results” was, some said, a mischaracterization – an explosive clerical error that whipped up a furor.

“There was no motion on the censure. There was no motion to censure. There was no censure. There was never a censure,” said Jane Page Thompson, an executive committeewoman representing Aiken County Republicans at the state level. “It was never a censure to begin with. It was never a condemnation to begin with. It was an open letter expressing dissatisfaction, and none of that business was taken up.”

Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire offered a similar explanation: “Like I told you, we had a party member who voiced displeasure and wanted to bring a motion to the executive committee,” he said Friday, continuing, “The executive committee of the county party declined to pass a motion, or to even make a motion, to censure Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. It was much ado about nothing.”

The Aiken Standard interviewed Brookshire on Monday, ahead of the local party’s meeting. At the time, the chairman confirmed a resolution rebuking the senators was “on the agenda.”

“That’s the first step,” he advised. “Doesn’t mean it’s going to be passed.”

Instead of intraparty rancor, the Aiken County GOP’s Thursday evening get-together focused on reorganization, the political campaigns ahead and election integrity.

Thompson on Friday argued Aiken County “should be singing the praises of our federal delegation” – not castigating. Voting to certify the Electoral College results, she suggested, simply does not negate the successes of the two Palmetto State senators, namely their work tied to the Savannah River Site, south of Aiken, and the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, near North Augusta.

More than 130 Republicans in early January challenged then-President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, a move rooted in allegations of constitutional contravention and widespread election fraud.

Graham and Scott did not join the chorus of objectors.

“As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors,” Scott said Jan. 5, a day ahead of certification. “Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud.”