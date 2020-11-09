Mother of U.K. teen killed by South Aiken grad has 'renewed hope' for justice following Biden election

The mother of Harry Dunn has called on president-elect Joe Biden to work with her in getting justice for her son who was killed in a fatal crash reportedly caused by a U.S. citizen with Aiken ties.
Dunn, 19, was killed in a crash in August 2019 involving Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken High School graduate and the wife of a U.S. diplomat.
Authorities reported that Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford used by U.S. forces, when she crashed into Dunn who was driving a motorcycle.
Sacoolas then reportedly returned to the United States and claimed diplomatic immunity.
Dunn's family has since engaged in a more-than-yearlong campaign calling for Sacoolas to return to the U.K. to face their justice system.
In a videoed statement on Sunday, Harry's mother Charlotte Charles offered congratulations to president-elect Biden and expressed a "renewed hope" for justice.
Charles expressed hopes that Biden can relate closer to the family since he lost one of his children to a car crash.
On Dec. 20, 1972, Biden's first wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, tragically died in a car crash. Biden's two sons, Hunter and Beau, also sustained injuries.
"We hope that Mr. Biden, through personal experience, can have a far deeper understanding of our pain and our suffering since we lost Harry," Charles said.
Dunn's family traveled to Washington, D.C., last fall to ask that Sacoolas’ diplomatic immunity be lifted. There, they met President Donald Trump and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien who surprised the family by inviting Sacoolas to the White House and suggested Dunn’s parents meet with her in front of the White House press corps roughly five weeks after their son’s death, the Associated Press reported in October 2019.
Dunn’s family reportedly felt “ambushed” by the idea of meeting Sacoolas at the time and continued to urge her to return to the U.K. to face justice.
The U.S. has been unwavering in its stance on not extraditing Sacoolas to the U.K.
On Aug. 19, the U.S. State Department told the Aiken Standard it continues to work closely with the U.K. to find a “mutually acceptable path forward.”
Biden's campaign has not made any public statement about its stance on Sacoolas' extradition; however, Charles said the family is keeping lines of dialogue open with contacts made in Biden's team.
"We just want her back," Charles said. "We want justice for our boy. I need justice for my boy. I'd urge Mr. Biden to please talk to us. Work with us. Send Mrs. Sacoolas back. Help us get justice for Harry."