Morgan Fountain back in downtown Aiken after being repaired

The iconic Morgan Fountain has returned to its home in downtown Aiken.
By noon Thursday, representatives of W.P. Law Inc. of Lexington had reassembled much of the landmark, which is in the center of the Laurens Street and Park Avenue intersection.
The fountain’s water won’t be flowing again, however, for a while.
“We cannot turn the fountain on, aside from testing, until next week,” said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. “It has to sit at least five days after installation and caulking.”
Trey Huxford, a W.P. Law electrician, told the Aiken Standard that the caulk, which is a waterproof filler and sealant, needed time to cure.
He also said the power to the fountain needed to be restored because it had been cut off while a new pump was being installed.
The Aiken Standard reported Feb. 17 that the fountain had been dismantled and taken to W.P. Law for repairs.
Bedenbaugh said then that city staff had attempted to fix the fountain “some time ago, but didn’t feel comfortable trying to disassemble such a notable and old landmark.”
In addition to being repaired, the fountain was cleaned.
The cost was $23,875.
“We’re glad it’s back,” said Bedenbaugh on Thursday of the landmark, which also is known as the Morgan Circle Fountain.
According to scpictureproject.org, the Morgan Fountain was “built in honor” of Thomas Redman Morgan who was Aiken’s mayor around the end of the 19th century.
Morgan implemented multiple beautification projects. They included planting oak and magnolia trees, along with ryegrass, in areas around Aiken’s parkways.
A storm in the 1930s damaged the original Morgan Fountain, which stood in the same location.
It was replaced in 1963.
At the top of the Morgan Fountain is a small statue of a boy and a girl under an umbrella.