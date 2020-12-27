More than cookies: Aiken Girl Scouts celebrate 100th anniversary in 2020

As the year winds down, one local organization is reflecting on its own unique history.
Girl Scouting started in Aiken 100 years ago when Claudia Lea Phelps formed the first Girl Scout troop at Rose Hill Estate in 1920.
To celebrate the century milestone, a 100th anniversary patch program was developed. Local Girl Scouts have been learning about their history, songs and camps as well as each troop collecting 100 items (e.g. canned goods, socks, etc) to donate to local organizations.
According to historical newspaper articles, in the earliest years the Girl Scouts would hold weeklong summer encampments – in 1921 it was at “Hickman Camp, opposite the Outing Club,” most other encampments in the 1920s were held at Camp Kiwanis, a YWCA camp near Langley Pond. At camp, basic skills such as lifesaving, cooking and sewing were taught. There were fun excursions as well, swimming, rowing and dancing to name a few.
In the 1930s, the Girl Scouts held meetings at the Girl Scout “Hut,” the first hut was on Holley Street, the building was a gift from Claudia Lea Phelps and the lot was provided by Rita Dolan. It wasn’t until March of 1934, however, that the Aiken Scout group actually registered with the national headquarters.
In 1935, the Hut was moved to its current location, which at the time was described as Coker Spring Park. Unfortunately, that building was destroyed by a fire in 1945. A new hut was constructed the next year with the support and aid of many donors and businesses.
Scouting continued, with meetings, dinners, hikes and camps. In the 1940s and '50s, summer camps were held at Camp Tanglewood in Augusta. The location of the Aiken Girl Scout Hut on Dupree Place next to Hitchcock Woods was appreciated and utilized – in 1950 it was noted that, “A recent venture of the Brownies was a trip up the Coker Spring Road and through the nearby woods. The expedition was highlighted with botanical studies and a picnic lunch.” It was a typical excursion of 70 years ago, and exactly the same type of activity that continues to this very day.
In the early '50s, the first Black troops were formed in the area, under the guidance of Marie Brown, who eventually donated land for Camp Marie, a day camp facility located on Edgefield Road. She directed the camp for 13 years, and was an ardent supporter of Girl Scouting throughout her life.
In 1956, through funds provided once again by Claudia Phelps, the Girl Scouts purchased a property in Edgefield County near Eureka that would become Camp Cofitachiqui, or Camp “C.” Summer day camps, overnights, bonfires and other events were held at Camp C. After a realignment of Girl Scout Councils and development of a long-range property plan, it was decided to sell Camp C, along with many other camp properties. Part of the funds from the sales were designated toward building a new leadership center in Columbia.
After many years, the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center opened in Columbia in October 2019. Girl Scouts from across the 22-county area served by the Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands council have attended a variety of events and even a few sleepovers in the center, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted activities. It is planned to be utilized for day camps this summer, while residential camps sponsored by the council are held at Camp Wabak, near Marietta, SC.
Today, the skills taught in Girl Scouts are not just things like cooking and sewing but now include such topics as business skills (cookies anyone?), leadership development, outdoor adventures, and STEM areas like robotics and engineering.
Patti Bennett, co-leader for Girl Scout troop 1417, said, “Girl Scouting has always had as its mission to teach young ladies the skills needed to be successful in their future, to be self-reliant, and to be a positive force in their local communities. The support that the Aiken community has shown towards Girl Scouts through the many years is noted and very much appreciated."
For more information, visit the council website at www.gssc-mm.org or check the Aiken Girl Scouts Facebook page.