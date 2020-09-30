Monetta, Williston receive grants from S.C. Department of Commerce

Two local towns received grants on Tuesday to go toward public improvement projects.
Monetta and Williston were among 23 South Carolina communities to obtain these grants from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The grants totaled $17.5 million and were funded by the Community Development Block Grant program.
This program assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.
Monetta is receiving $969,000 to go toward an elevated water tank to assist with the additional water that will be needed with the new buildings at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School. These buildings are currently under construction.
Bridget Padgett, Monetta's town clerk, said the tank should be completed within a year.
Williston is receiving one million dollars for water system improvements. Kenny Cook, the town administrator, said the bulk of that money will go toward replacing the water filter in the Shuler Street well, the town's main well.
Cook said the water has lots of natural iron and manganese and the current filter doesn't always work properly, which can cause rusty or discolored water to be distributed.
The rest of the money will go toward replacing old water lines throughout the town.
Cook said he estimates the construction will start in about a year and will be completed around the spring of 2022.
"In South Carolina, we work hard to ensure that economic development touches every corner of our state, and the CDBG program is an important tool in our arsenal for overall improvement," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in a news release. "To further attract investments to our communities, we need to preserve the remarkable quality of life that exists throughout our state, and these public projects are critical to doing just that."
Recipients of the Community Development Block Grant funds are selected through a statewide competitive process and the local governments receiving them are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects.
All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives:
- Benefit low- to moderate-income persons.
- Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions.
- Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.
For additional information on the CDBG program, visit cdbgsc.com.