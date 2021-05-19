Monetta Fire Department holding Friday meeting to discuss increasing fire fees

The Monetta Community Volunteer Fire Department is holding a meeting Friday morning to discuss an increase in fire fees.

The public meeting will be held at the department's headquarters at 8 a.m. Friday, according to an advertisement in the Aiken Standard.

The ad described the meeting as being held to "discuss proposed fire fee changes."

According to the 2021 Aiken County fiscal year budget, the fire department currently charges an annual $60 fire fee to residents whose homes have fair market value up to $29,999.99. For those who have homes with a value of $30,000 or more, the annual fee is $60 plus an additional $5 per $15,000 over $30,000. The department is proposing a new residential fee schedule that is based on the value of the resident's home, according to the ad.

The ad lists the new annual fee schedule by home value as follows: a $45 fee for a home value of $0 to $40,000; a $75 fee for a home value of $40,001 to $80,000; a $90 fee for a home value of $80,001 to $120,000; a $105 fee for a home value of $120,001 to $160,000; a $125 fee for a home value of $160,001 to $200,000; a $140 fee for a home value of $200,001 to $240,000; a $155 fee for a home value of $240,001 to $280,000; a $170 fee for a home value of $280,001 to $350,000; a $200 fee for a home value of $350,001 to $500,000; and a $250 fee for a home value of $500,001 or more.

The department currently charges fire fees to commercial land owners under the following fee schedule: a $150 fee for no hazards, a $200 fee for light hazards, a $400 fee for medium hazards and a $750 fee for large hazards.

The ad lists the new annual commercial fee schedule by the property value instead of hazards. The new schedule is as follows: a $100 fee for a property value of $0 to $100,000; a $150 fee for a property value of $100,001 to $250,000; a $250 fee for a property value of $250,001 to $500,000; a $500 fee for a property value of $500,001 to $1,000,000; and a $1,000 fee for a property value of $1,000,001 to $1,500,000.

For a proposed change in the fire fee schedule, the department first has to hold a public hearing. It will then submit the change for incorporation into the budget, at which point Aiken County Council would look over it.

The Monetta Fire Department is located at 15 Walden St. in Monetta.