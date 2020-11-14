Mistletoe + Merlot vendors have great deals for Aiken shoppers

The Aiken Standard's third annual Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market is back and will showcase 50 local vendors selling a vast variety of holiday gifts at Newberry Hall.
"We’ve got a little bit of everything to get your Christmas shopping jumpstarted," said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for the Aiken Standard.
This year, the holiday event will be extended into four shopping opportunities with limited tickets on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20. Due to COVID-19, accommodations have been made to ensure a safe environment for all featured vendors and attendees.
A preview party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, and is limited to 100 guests. On Friday, Nov. 20, three shopping events are scheduled, with each allowing a limited number of guests.
Businesses such as Irongate Candles will be selling their traditional candles and melts, soaps and lotions, and will feature a special prize.
Anyone who buys $40 dollars or more from Irongate Candles will be entered in a drawing for a special gift basket with several custom candles and other items, said Irongate Candles co-owner Jamie Williams.
"They don't have to be present to win, but we'll contact the person once [Mistletoe + Merlot] is over," Williams said.
In her first Mistletoe + Merlot appearance, Jessica Gaskins, owner of women's clothing venue Maddie P Boutique, will be offering participants a special tote bag while with each purchase. Tote bags will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, Gaskins said.
Maddie P features an assortment of women's clothing, jewelry and various accessories that Gaskins can't wait for shoppers to see.
"We're very excited for [Mistletoe + Merlot,]" Gaskins said.
Want to go? Get your tickets now.
A preview party will happen from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, and tickets are $50 – limited to 100 guests. Each ticket includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer or wine, music, a souvenir glass, shopping bag and the opportunity to be first shoppers at the event.
On Friday, Nov. 20, three shopping events are scheduled, with each allowing only a limited number of guests.
A brunch event – limited to 100 guests – will be held from 9 a.m. to noon; tickets are $25 each and includes brunch, mimosas, a souvenir glass and shopping bag.
A lunch event – limited to 100 guests – will be held from noon to 3 p.m.; tickets are $25 each and includes lunch, beer or wine, a souvenir glass and shopping bag.
A general admission evening event – limited to 150 guests – will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.; tickets are $15 each and includes a snack, souvenir glass and shopping bag.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at aikenstandard.com, click on Events.
Masks will be required for entry.
Tickets also can be purchased at Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Vikki’s Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road; and Hibbitt's Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell with the Aiken Standard at 803–644-2362.
List of vendors
Affordable Jewels - Christine James
Aloha Aesthetics
Bead In Love
Country Roots
Cupcake Niki
Danny O'Driscoll
Eastlake Design
Florale Designs
Focus On Light
Fresh Air Limited
Gail Gingrey Team - Meybohm Real Estate
Good Karma Designs
Halee's Sweet Bites
Irongate Candles
Julie Steen
KD Soapworks
Love, Faith and Carolina Taste
LS's Delightful Designs
Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn
Maddie P Boutique
Marie-Lyn's Greenleaf Designs
Mary Kay - Delores Martin
Miss Bea's Pickles
Nerdy Acres
Nowicki's Chickies
Pampered Chef - Cassie Dawson
Richards Furriers
Ron Bonar
Sal Gal - Salli Cupstid
Shady Lady
Southside Gallery
Sweet Cream Treats
TLC Confections
Tupperware - Shirley Pinkston
United Real Estate
V-Style
Vikki's Boutique
Village 2 World
What Can I Say by Carteka
Witch is Best
Young Living Essential Oil - Nicole Miller