Millbrook Baptist Church hosts drive-thru Christmas light show

The intersection of Pine Log and Whiskey roads is traditionally one of Aiken's busiest, and Friday evening brought a spike in friendly, extremely slow-moving traffic, with the blessing of Millbrook Baptist Church and hundreds of visitors.
The congregation is playing host to Christmas in Lights, a drive-thru presentation with a synchronized light show, and the festivities began Friday. Visitors stay in their own vehicles – with windows up or down – and take a walking-speed trip through the highly decorated parking lot, with traffic coordinators on hand to help keep things flowing in the right directions.
Plans are for the free display to be in action again today, Sunday and Friday through Dec. 13 each day from 6-9 p.m.
The Rev. Stephen Cannon, Millbrook's senior pastor, noted that "instead of focusing on what we couldn't do, we tried to focus on what we could do, and so we really asked the question of what we could do that would be a blessing in the community, give some hope, give some joy and hopefully point people to the light of the world."
The end result, he said, was Christmas in Lights – a free presentation with a mixture of the sacred and secular, with LED and incandescent lights in harmony for such creations as a massive Christmas tree (directly in front of the church's Whiskey Road entrance) to an oversized snowman, a manger scene and a birthday cake bearing the message, "Happy Birthday Jesus."
"We had a great turnout," said the Rev. Bill Howard, Millbrook's worship pastor, acknowledging that heavy rain during the second half of Friday's presentation brought a challenge. He noted that work on the project began in April, once the pandemic was in high gear.
The creation represented "something that we could do for the community, since we knew we weren't going to be able to do the Living Christmas Trees."
One of Millbrook's biggest annual projects, under normal conditions, is its Living Christmas Trees program, normally offered in early December, but COVID-19 concerns put the brakes on that event, which is held indoors and combines music, drama and ministry. The presentations date back to 1978.
Details are at 803-648-4167 and millbrook.cc.