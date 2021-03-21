Midland Valley Christian Academy hires new employees

Midland Valley Christian Academy has added three new key positions to the school's leadership team related to academics and athletics.
MVCA, founded in 2004, continues to experience steady enrollment growth and is preparing to undertake a capital campaign for new, larger facilities. As the school grows, these new positions will help the school be more effective at its mission of delivering a Christ-centered education.
Stephanie Napier, a fourth-grade teacher at MVCA, has been named as the new elementary assistant principal. In this role, Napier will help oversee the daily operations of the elementary program, although she will focus for now on classroom and instructional support, curriculum and assessment, and teacher professional development. For the foreseeable future, she will also continue teaching in her fourth grade classroom.
"I desire to stir within the lives of students a passion for learning accompanied by an authentic love for Jesus," Napier said.
Napier served as a special-needs classroom aid for two years before coming to MVCA, where she is in her ninth year of teaching. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Trinity Baptist College and is pursuing a graduate degree in family and marriage counseling. She is married to Philip, who is the pastor of Breezy Hill Baptist Church in Graniteville. They have two children Kensley and Tripp who are both enrolled at MVCA.
In October, with strong parental support and involvement, MVCA launched a school athletics program.
"It's remarkable that during the time of COVID when many schools had their doors closed and students were struggling to stay engaged, MVCA families wanted to grow and start something new," said Dr. Bryan Easley, who came to MVCA as the head of school in August. "And we were able to safely and carefully do that. I'm amazed at how our sports program has become an inspiration and rallying point in a difficult time. Even though the schedules have been very limited, the spirit of community has never been higher."
Nolan Meyer has been named as the school's first athletic director. Meyer will oversee the vision, growth and development of athletics as a key component in MVCA's mission. He attended Erskine College on a basketball scholarship and completed a bachelor's degree at USC Aiken in exercise and sports science. Meyer currently also serves as the director of sports ministry at Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene where he has been on staff since 2017. He and his wife Brooke have a 1-year old daughter named Emerson.
"I've seen MVCA recently grow so much in culture, faith and enrollment," Meyer said. "I am excited to take on the role as athletic director and further encourage young athletes in their faith and confidence while competing in private school athletics."
Meyer will continue to oversee the MVCN sports ministry. The church's sports ministry is an important, long-term partner for MVCA in that it provides significant opportunity for all elementary students to participate in organized sports on campus. This partnership is key to helping both the school and the sports program experience significant growth.
Amy O'Hair has been named as assistant athletic director. Because of the size and demands of MVCN sports and the vision for MVCA athletics, O'Hair, a middle school teacher at MVCA, will serve alongside Meyer to provide administrative and logistical support for the athletic program.
O'Hair has a strong athletic background in addition to her teaching qualifications. As a high school athlete, she competed at the state level in softball, basketball and tennis. She played softball collegiately for four years at Southern Nazarene University before serving two years as assistant softball coach there at SNU. She earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry at SNU. She has been involved in MVCN Sports Ministry for 12 years and has been teaching at MVCA in a variety of positions for the last nine years.
She and her husband, Mike, a youth pastor at Midland Valley Community Church, have two children: Peighton, a junior at Fox Creek High School, and Garrison, a seventh-grader at LBC Middle School. O'Hair will continue teaching middle school science, history and art in addition to her new role as assistant athletic director.
"I am passionate about giving our student-athletes the opportunity to achieve beyond their vision of capability," O'Hair said.
Adding to its already strong team of qualified teachers and support staff will allow the school to offer even more to its students and families.
Midland Valley Christian Academy is located in Graniteville. For more information, visit www.mvcaonline.org or discovermidlandvalley.org.