Mended Hearts group in Aiken looking ahead amid pandemic

The past year, with international devastation linked to COVID-19, has largely slammed the brakes on the Aiken Mended Hearts chapter's activities, but the national organization is rolling at top speed in terms of membership and general support.

Philip Winsor, the local chapter's president, recently confirmed that hospital visitation ground to a halt early in the pandemic, so the group's tradition of visiting heart patients face to face at Aiken Regional Medical Centers is on hold for the foreseeable future.

Mended Hearts, however, is still offering Zoom or video visits, with patients having the option of communicating by computer – instead of in person – to get some first-person guidance about challenges involved in major heart surgery and recovery.

The national organization's director of operations, Al Voss, a retired accountant from Albany, Georgia, shared an upbeat report this week.

"We exceeded all our corporate objectives," he said, adding that national membership grew in 2020 from about 36,000 to about 66,000.

"Our donations increased ... about 21%," he added. "The only thing that was down was the number of visits, because of COVID – the person-to-person visits. Our electronic visits shot up, like, unbelievable," said Voss, who is also a heart patient and serves the national organization as treasurer and corporate secretary, all as a volunteer.

The national organization's mission, as stated on its website, is "to inspire hope and improve the quality of life of heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support, education, and advocacy."

Winsor, the local president, said his group's members are largely "in the process of getting their vaccine schedules and ... we definitely hope to get back to our work at Aiken Regional Medical Centers."

The Aiken chapter's other leaders are Christopher Maxwell, vice president; Sam Huff, treasurer; and Doris Foster, secretary. Chapter membership currently numbers 294, Winsor said.

The organization moved its headquarters in 2019 from Dallas to Albany, Georgia, and was described in the local newspaper as "the world's largest heart patient support network."

Voss recalled, "What we did is, we changed our marketing. We started touching people. We started getting health-care professionals involved. The COVID just changed the world, and we had to change with it, and we started doing things and communicating completely different than we've ever done before, and doggone if it didn't pay off."

Major steps forward in the recent past included the donation of 500 iPads as a gift from AstraZeneca (largely known as one of the developers of the COVID-19 vaccine), to improve visitation outreach.

A report from the local chapter reads, "Since our chapter organized in September 2001 through October 2019, we have visited more than 25,600 heart patients with a cumulative total of 47,000 patient visits. Family visits through this same period total 5,600."

Other local priorities, largely funded through annual golf tournament, include support for local emergency responders and the nursing programs at Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken.

Meetings, in normal circumstances, are held at USC Aiken at 10 a.m on the second Friday of each month, in the Alan B. Miller Nursing Building.