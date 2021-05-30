Memorial Day List: Remembering Aiken County residents who made the ultimate sacrifice

Editor's Note: On Memorial Day 2021, we hope our readers enjoy this Aiken County tribute to the county's service men and women, honoring the memory of those who served and killed in action. If a resident sees a name missing from this list, please contact Executive Editor John Boyette at 803-644-2364 or jboyette@aikenstandard.com to have the name added.
World War I
1914-1918
Pvt. Joseph Anderson
Pvt. Latin Berry
Pvt. David L. Brown
Pvt. Will Bush
Pvt. Aquilla Calhoun
Pvt. Arnold Doe
Pvt. John Edwards
Pvt. Elleck Fulmer
Pvt. Judson Gordon
Pvt. Foster Jones
Pvt. Timothy Jones
Pvt. Frampton Jordan
Cpl. Earnest Key
Pvt. Joseph Kimble
Pvt. Harry Lewis
Pvt. Andrew Lowman
Sgt. Grover C. Reynolds
Pvt. Benjamin Martin
Pvt. Pernell Peeples
Pvt. Cuet Pope
Pvt. Oliver Raiford
Pvt. Matthew Widener
Pvt. Harley D. Williams
Pvt. Jesse C. Williams
Pvt. John Wilson
World War II
1939-1945
2nd Lt. David L. Alexander Jr.
Pvt. William E. Anthony
Pvt. James A. Barton
Pvt. William H. Baughman
Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Houston Wendell Beard
Cpl. Clyde W. Best
Pfc. Jay T. Bodie
2nd Lt. James C. Brown
Pvt. James E. Bussey
Technician 4th Class Shedrick Butler
Seaman 1st Class Harold Patrick Byars
Capt. Grady C. Corley
2nd Lt. John E. Cottingham Jr.
Sgt. Walter W. Couch
Technician 5th Class Russell W. Courtney
Flight Officer Ira E. Coward Jr.
Sgt. Pearcy F. Craig
Sgt. Willie F. Craig
Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Wilbur Harmon Creighton Jr.
Pfc. Ernest Cushman
Pvt. Johnnie M. Daniel
Seaman 1st Class Paul Harrison Davis
Cpl. Irvin G. Duffie
Staff Sgt. Jack W. Duncan
Pvt. Paul H. Dye Jr.
Pvt. Jack G. Evans Sr.
Technical Sgt. Vyrene W. Farmer
Pvt. Andrew L. Ford
Pvt. David T. Fulmer
2nd Lt. Jason V. George Jr.
Sgt. Hugh N. Gregory
Marine Thomas Grigsby
Sgt. Noah Gunter
Pfc. George V. Hair
Pfc. Edward P. Henderson
Col. Morton J. Henry
Staff Sgt. William R. Hiers
1st Lt. Thomas G. Hill
Lt. Col. Tommy Hitchcock Jr
Technician 5th Class Henry Jefferson Sr.
Pfc. Willie Jefferson
Staff Sgt. Charles L. Johnson
Shipfitter 3rd Class Jack Herman Johnson
Pvt. Willedge J. Johnson
2nd Lt. Andrew C. Jordan
Pvt. Frank E. Jordan
Staff Sgt. Tenny K. Kesler Jr.
Pfc. Norman Key
Pvt. Julius T. Kirby
Pvt. Steeny L. Koon
Pvt. Melvin A. Lee
Capt. Henry D. Leitner
Cpl. Perry Mathis
Sgt. Frank J. McElhaney
Pvt. Roy R. McElhenny Jr.
Pfc. Henry J. McKellar
2nd Lt. George Mead
Fireman 1st Class Mark Ellis Miller
1st Lt. Otis C Miller
Shipfitter 3rd Class Carl Augustus Mims
1st Lt. Otis F. Morgan
Sgt. Thomas H. Morris
Sgt. Johnnie W. Moyer Jr.
Technician 5th Class Henry Palmer
Technician 5th Class Cecil L. Rawls
Sgt. James B. Renfro
Technical Sgt. Colie Richardson
Staff Sgt. Tourie B. Rickenbacker
Staff Sgt. John E. Ritchey Jr.
Pfc. William L. Robinson
Sgt. Lenwood Rodgers
Cpl. Deveraux O. Sharpe
Pfc. Grady A. Smith
Seaman 1st Class Owens Alderman Whetstone Jr.
1st Lt. Robert H. Wilds Jr.
Pfc. Herbert Williams
Pfc. Henry Pearson Williams
Pfc. Roy Williamson
Pvt. Bertram Wood
Technician 5th Class Alva C. Wright
1st Lt. Charles von Stade
Cpl. John P. Zielinski
Korean War
1950-1953
Cpl. Harold Adkinson
Pfc. Donnie E. Bell
Pfc. Freddie Lee Bradshaw
Cpl. Harold Carter
1st Lt. Edwin D. Chavous
Pfc. Rudolph Garland
Sgt. Robert Edward Hatch
1st Sgt. Washington Holmes
Pfc. Davis S. Muns
Pfc. Stanley Thurmond Obanion
Pvt. Roy Robinson
Pvt. Carol Ross
Pfc. Elvin A. Rutland
Pvt. Clifton H. Watson
Sgt. Jack D. Whittle
Pvt. Eugene E. Williamson
Pfc. Jack W. Yon
Kenny Bryant
Wesley H. Johnson
Ernest Little Sr.
Vietnam War
1955-1975
Pfc. Dwane Lonnie Adams
Seaman Joseph Boyce Adams
Lt. Cmdr. Jere A. Barton
Pfc. Wayne Boyd
Sgt. Linnell Butler
Pfc. Clifton Eugene Callahan
Staff Sgt. Allen Howell Clark
Pfc. James Louis Douse
Spc. 4th Class James Nathaniel Gay
Sgt. Jack Earl Gell
Cpl. Anthony Golson
Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Marvin Hatcher
Pfc. William Hunter Kilburn
Cpl. Harold Paul Leaphart
Pfc. Roy Gibson Matthews
Spc. 4th Class Jacob McKie
Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Moreno
Hospitalman Charles H. Parks Jr.
Pfc. Franklin Hamilton Penn
Capt. Josep L. Ruzicka Jr.
Pfc. Isaiah Samuels
Sgt. Donald Ray Sizemore
Pfc. R.J. Smith
Pfc. Michael Hamilton Tuten
Lance Cpl. Roy Julian Weatherford Jr.
Spc. 5th Class Melvin Elijah White
Spc. 4th Class Calvin Williams
Beirut Bombing
1983
(Lebanese Civil War)
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ronny Kent Bates, U.S. Navy
Afghanistan
2001-2014
(Operation Enduring Freedom)
Spc. Ember Marie Alt
Staff Sgt. Willie James Harley Jr.
Iraq
2003-2011
(Operation Iraqi Freedom)
Pvt. 2nd Class Algernon Adams
Cpl. Matthew Vincent Dillon
CIVIL WAR
Union
Editor’s Note: The following list of Civil War casualties comes from the 1870 diary of Col. Thomas Wentworth Higginson, commander of the 1st South Carolina Volunteers, the first federally authorized black regiment. Most of its ranks came from South Carolina and Florida, with a handful of northern soldiers also serving. At least seven others died during the siege of Charleston in 1864. Col. Higginson does not name them. Also in 1864, the 1st South Carolina Volunteers converted into 33rd United States Colored Troops. In June 1865, the regiment was ordered to Hamburg (modern day North Augusta) and Aiken, before heading back to Charleston in September.
Capt. Alex Heasley
1st Lt. J.M. Bingham
1st Lt. R.M. Gaston
2nd Lt. Jerome T. Furman
Confederate
Editor’s Note: The following list of fallen soldiers comes from the Confederate Rolls of South Carolina, stored in the University of South Carolina Digital Archives. Names of fallen soldiers were listed in records as residing in Aiken County. This is not an exhaustive list of all Aiken County fallen Civil War soldiers.
Pvt. Isaac Brooks
Pvt. James Curtin
Pvt. Robert Donald
Pvt. Reuben Duncan
Pvt. Jeff Davis
Pvt. Benjamin Duncan
Pvt. William Ellis
Pvt. Peter Fagin
Pvt. Ezekiel Johnson
Pvt. James Kadle
Pvt. Elijah Leopard
Pvt. John Medlock
Pvt. Walter McKinsey
Pvt. Arthur Parker
Pvt. John Parker
Pvt. James Ramsey
Pvt. Benjamin Sharpton
Pvt. John Seltzes
Pvt. Benjamin F. Taylor
Pvt. Hampton Wade
Pvt. W.B. West
1st Lt. Joseph S. Bates
3rd Lt. Thomas Beggs
2nd Sgt. George W. Holland
Cpl. John Glover
Pvt. Reubin Alexander
Pvt. James Bates
Pvt. John Broom
Pvt. Hansford Grun
Pvt. Johnson Grun
Pvt. Jackson Grun
Pvt. James A. McElmurray
Pvt. Thomas Owens
Pvt. David Owens
Pvt. Washington Parker
Pvt. Jefferson Redd
Pvt. Jasper Tavall
Pvt. Council Weathersbee
Pvt. Antonio Decamdene
Pvt. Frank Decamdene
Pvt. Floyd Mitchell
Pvt. Ben Tyler
Pvt. H. Woodward
Pvt. J.M. Weaver
Pvt. A. Weeks
Cpl. J.T. McCue
Pvt. John Adkinson
Pvt. P.F. Brown
Pvt. A.R. Douglas