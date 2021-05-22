Memorial Day ceremony set for May 31 in Aiken

The members of the Marine Corps League's James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 are ready to welcome the public back to their annual Memorial Day ceremony.
This year’s edition is scheduled for Monday, May 31.
It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park at 435 Richland Ave. E.
“Folks, come on out,” said Ret. Marine Corps Col. Claude Davis, who is the detachment’s commandant.
In 2020, the event was private because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months paved the way for local residents and visitors to Aiken to be invited back to the ceremony.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon will be the keynote speaker.
“I will make some very brief opening comments,” Davis said.
The ceremony will include the laying of a wreath by the detachment.
“We have invited several other organizations to lay wreaths also,” Davis said.
“That will be it for this year,” he added.
During Memorial Day ceremonies prior to the pandemic, there was live music and the program included more speakers.
Because of uncertainty earlier this spring about what COVID-19 restrictions would still be in place on Memorial Day, the detachment kept its plans for the 2021 ceremony simple, said the group’s chaplain, Lt. Randy Tiller of the Salvation Army of Aiken.
The mask mandate in Aiken ended May 6.
Tiller said that the ceremony’s attendees should bring their own chairs.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday. Its purpose is to honor, mourn and remember those who died while serving in this country’s armed forces.
“It’s also an opportunity to say thank you to their families and to our veterans who are still alive and kicking,” Davis said.
Unofficially, Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer season.