'Melting pot' forum in Aiken fosters conversation about race, culture

A handful of Aiken community and business leaders anchored a forum Thursday evening at the Aiken County Historical Museum, where the discussion focused on how race and experience have shaped contemporary Americana.
Among the panelists were Dr. Sanela Porca, an economics expert at USC Aiken who grew up in the former Yugoslavia, and Andrea Gregory, who left Colombia years ago and currently represents the city’s fifth district on City Council.
Questions and conversation starters relayed by moderators Ron Felder, the vice chairman of the Aiken County GOP, and Mario Williams ranged from the caste system in India, which local entrepreneur Jignesh Desai addressed, immigration rules and family assimilation, which Gregory addressed, and diversity and the Black experience, which were addressed by Ricky Brown, a retired law enforcement officer.
Gregory described Thursday’s get-together – attended by about two dozen people – as a great step toward getting to know one another and forging friendships. The forum, the first of several to come, was billed as a means to get familiar and share stories.
And that, organizer Jane Page Thompson said, was successful.
The initiative, Thompson added, is an outgrowth of the Mosaic diversity project, which was shepherded by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.