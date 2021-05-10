Measure to increase Aiken water and sewer fees fails Monday

The Aiken City Council on Monday preliminarily approved the city's fiscal year 2021-22 budget, not including a proposed increase in water and sewer rates.

The ordinance to raise water and sewer rates died, as City Council failed to move on the measure during its meeting. When Mayor Rick Osbon brought up the ordinance, no motion was made, meaning the topic wasn't discussed and could not advance.

The increase was recommended to be 7% and the total increase for the average residential user would have been approximately $2.62 per month, according to the council agenda.

One of the reasons given for the potential increase was the city's plans for water and sewer projects in the foreseeable future that will need funding.

"This updated review will keep us on track to pay for our current bonded debt and to prepare for construction of a new water plant," wrote Stuart Bedenbaugh, city manager, in the agenda notes. "This is needed to keep up with normal cost escalation and inflation that occurs when managing a complex utility system such as ours."

City officials expect the matter to be raised again soon.

City Council member Kay Biermann Brohl was absent from the meeting.

Other business

Two housing-related projects were given second and final readings by council. The first of these projects was for a proposed 316-lot subdivision located on Columbia Highway at Bushwillow Circle. The developer proposes to build 158 2-story duplexes on those lots. The council unanimously approved the ordinance.

The second project involves a 72-unit affordable multifamily housing development between Gregg Highway and Lokey Drive off of Richland Avenue W. The project would be approximately $15 million on the 10.3-acre site, with an anticipation of construction starting in spring 2022.

The ordinance voted upon is to authorize certain economic development incentives for the development's construction. The fees and expenses will be reimbursed at a rate of 50% one year after a certificate of occupancy is issued for all units. The fees to be reimbursed include the building permit fees, water and sewer tap fees, and other related development fees.

This ordinance was also unanimously approved by council.