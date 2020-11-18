Mead Hall holds One Table Thanksgiving meal

Despite there being multiple tables instead of just one, Mead Hall Episcopal School held a One Table Thanksgiving meal for its students on Wednesday afternoon.
The event was held outside to allow for the tables to be spread out. Father Joseph Whitehurst, a chaplain at the school, said the event was originally modeled after the One Table that is normally held in Aiken.
"It's a way for us to come together as a community, to really give thanks, to remember the original Thanksgiving, but also the many blessings we have here," Whitehurst said. "This year, especially with everything that’s happening, we still wanted to pause and to give thanks for however we’re able to gather."
Students ate and shared fellowship while getting a chance to get some fresh air. Some students spoke about what they were thankful for in the spirit of Thanksgiving.
"I’m thankful for my family, my friends, my dogs and everything that God has gifted me with," said Lauren Bey.
That sentiment was echoed by a classmate.
"I'm thankful for my friends, my family and all of my animals," said Sophie Jane.