McMaster tests positive for COVID-19; 26 new cases reported in Aiken County

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement posted to the Office of the Governor’s website.
The release states McMaster was notified of the positive test Monday evening after “undergoing routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus.”
McMaster is experiencing “mild symptoms” with a cough and slight fatigue.
First lady Peggy McMaster had also tested positive and remains asymptomatic, the release says.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said in the release. “This virus spreads very easily.”
McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment, the release says. He will also isolate for the next 10 days.
The release states there is no way to pinpoint when or how McMaster or the first lady contracted the virus.
Daily COVID-19 update
Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The 26 cases were part of the 2,055 new confirmed cases announced statewide.
Fifteen new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state Tuesday; none of the deaths were in Aiken County.
Tuesday’s numbers add up to a cumulative 7,201 confirmed cases and 104 confirmed deaths in Aiken County.
There were 11,356 new individual tests included in Tuesday’s release, and 18.1% of them were positive.
As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., 84.5% of Aiken County’s hospital beds were occupied, with 131 beds being occupied and 24 beds available.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, according to information provided by the hospital. The hospital has confirmed 866 total cases of the disease.
Statewide, there have been 257,340 confirmed cases in the state, 20,715 probable cases, 4,602 confirmed deaths and 374 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s release from S.C. DHEC included an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to the release, as of early Tuesday afternoon, 19,644 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered to individuals in the first phase of vaccinations.
The state will receive its second round of the vaccine this week.
“Fifteen health care facilities are receiving a combined 30,225 doses of the vaccine to continue to administer to phase 1a individuals,” DHEC stated.
Tuesday also brought the announcement of a new director for S.C. DHEC.
The agency announced that Dr. Edward Simmer, MD, was selected by the S.C. DHEC board to serve as director. Simmer is currently chief medical officer for TRICARE Health Plan, and will be retiring from the Navy on Dec. 31, 2020.
“2020 has emphasized the importance of the work being done by DHEC employees each day. The selection of Dr. Edward Simmer to serve as the director of DHEC reaffirms the Board’s commitment to promoting and protecting the health and safety of all South Carolinians, and the communities where they live, work and play," said Board Charmain Mark Elam in a news release. “Dr. Simmer’s experience in management through his over 30 year naval career, long time residency in Beaufort and proven leadership skills will serve the agency, its many talented and dedicated staff and the people of South Carolina well.”