Matching advertising funds available to help Aiken County businesses

Local businesses could be eligible to receive matching advertising funds during this uncertain time.
The Evening Post Newspaper Group, owner of the Aiken Standard, the North Augusta Star, the Post and Courier and more than seven other media brands across South Carolina, is relaunching a $1 million matching marketing funds program for eligible businesses in South Carolina.
Drawing on the success of the 2020 program, local businesses can apply for the matching funds at www.aikenstandard.com/1million. Last summer, this program supported 146 businesses and matched $319,000 in advertising value.
Applicants will be notified of their status within three days of application. At that time, Aiken Standard staff will work with the local recipient to develop a strategy to best use the awarded advertising funds in one or all of the Evening Post’s newspapers or news sites.
Funds will be matched from $500 up to $10,000 per applicant. Funds will be matched dollar for dollar with paid investments. For example, if a business requests a $500 match, the business would buy $500 in advertising, and the Evening Post would add $500 of free space or online ad impressions.
Applications must be submitted by Feb. 12, 2021, and awarded advertising funds must be used by April 30, 2021. Matching ad space does not apply toward current contract commitments and does not carry cash value.
“For 153 years, the Aiken Standard has been an anchor in this community and its recognized source for local news and information,” said Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey. “Like our readers, we are dependable. I believe these matching funds will provide local businesses an easy path to communicate with their customers during this challenging period. Aiken Standard readers are local, responsive and dedicated to supporting businesses in the CSRA. Subscribers want to hear directly from local businesses.”
P.J. Browning, the president of the Evening Post’s newspaper division said, “Research shows that a consistent marketing and advertising strategy during economic disruptions like COVID-19 allows businesses to not only survive, but thrive. As your organization plans for the coming months, we invite you to apply for our marketing matching grants to extend your marketing reach as broad as possible.”
The $1 million matching funds program provides all recipients with the option of advertising locally in the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star or expanding their advertising into other markets, including Columbia and Charleston.