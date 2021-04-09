Masters memories: Nicklaus win in 1986 remains special for Aikenites

AUGUSTA — Sunday at the Masters.
Is there a better afternoon in the world of sports? The Kentucky Derby is thrilling, but only lasts a couple of minutes. The Super Bowl is often a super blowout. Game sevens in baseball, basketball and hockey don’t always deliver the drama.
But the Masters Tournament consistently produces the gamut of emotions, everything from thrills, chills and spills, all over the course of a few hours.
The pinnacle of Masters drama, many would say, occurred 35 years ago. On that Sunday afternoon at Augusta National Golf Club, Jack Nicklaus turned back the clock to win his sixth Masters.
His age (46), his caddie (son Jackie), his competitors (the top players in the world) and his closing finish (eagle-birdie-birdie-par) all contribute to that legendary day.
“It’s the only time I’ve ever stayed for the green jacket ceremony was that Sunday,” former Aiken resident Clay Bolton said. “I remember walking out of No. 5 gate, we parked in a house on Berckmans Road, and I was just physically and emotionally exhausted in the best way possible.”
The 'Olden' Bear
Entering the 1986 Masters, Nicklaus was six years removed from his last major triumph and 11 years away from his last victory at Augusta National.
Nicklaus was already considered the greatest player of all-time with 72 PGA Tour wins and 17 victories in the four major championships. In the mid-1980s, he had started focusing more on his business pursuits and tried to muster up some enthusiasm for the majors.
Getting primed for the Masters normally wasn’t a problem for the Golden Bear; Nicklaus never finished out of the top 10 in Augusta during the 1970s, and had finished tied for sixth in 1985.
In the early part of 1986, Nicklaus wasn’t happy with his game. He started experimenting with an oversized putter called the Response ZT.
An article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Tom McCollister was pointed in its criticism of Nicklaus.
“Nicklaus is gone, done. He just doesn’t have the game anymore,” McCollister wrote. “It’s rusted from lack of use. He’s 46, and nobody that old wins the Masters.”
A good friend of the Nicklaus family, who was staying with them at their rental house, cut out the article and taped it to the refrigerator door.
Getting into position
Nicklaus opened with rounds of 74 and 71 to make the 36-hole cut, then shot 3-under-par 69 in Saturday’s third round. It moved him up to a tie for ninth.
His play was overshadowed by Nick Price, who shot a course-record 63.
Nicklaus only trailed by four shots going into the final round, but more problematic were the eight players ahead of him: Greg Norman, Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, Price, Donnie Hammond, Tom Kite, Tommy Nakajima and Tom Watson. Most of them were accomplished players who had gone up against Nicklaus before.
Bolton, the son of late Aiken developer Ronny Bolton, went all four days to the tournament with his group of friends that included Mike Hrubala and Clem Rogers. He remembers the advice his father gave him that Sunday morning.
“My greatest memory was waking up Sunday morning in Aiken,” Bolton said, “and my dad telling my friends, ‘Hey look, go follow Ballesteros or Kite or Norman. Jack can’t win. He’s too old.’”
Made-for-TV drama
CBS has broadcast the weekend rounds of the Masters every year since 1956. Longtime producer Frank Chirkinian, nicknamed The Ayatollah for his dictatorial style, was known for his innovations in golf telecasts.
Lance Barrow was a replay producer for CBS in 1986, and would go on to succeed Chirkinian as the network's lead golf producer. He told Golf Channel in 2020, his last year at the helm, that the 1986 Masters was the “greatest sporting event” he has ever covered.
But early in that final round in 1986, Nicklaus didn’t do much. He was even par through eight holes and was playing the ninth about the time CBS began its telecast.
“Jack birdies 9 and I said would you like to have Jack birdieing 9. He called me Buddha for some reason, and he said, 'I don’t want Jack, I don’t need Jack,'” Barrow said. “Jack birdies 10 and I’m sitting leg to leg, shoulder to shoulder to Frank, and I went to Abilene Christian University. And Frank was saying words to me that we didn’t have classes at Abilene Christian University with those words.
“He finally said, ‘For the last time, Buddha, do you understand? If you don’t understand I’m going to send you to drama school where you’ll understand what drama is all about. Jack Nicklaus means nothing in this golf tournament.’”
Nicklaus made a third birdie in a row, at No. 11, and the crowds were starting to swell in support of the Golden Bear.
“So he birdies 11 and I tap him on the leg and I said, ‘Frank, I know Jack means nothing in this golf tournament, but he just birdied 11,’” Barrow said. “And he looked at me and said, ‘Cue it up Buddha, let’s get it on the air.’”
Jack roars back
A bogey at the par-3 12th momentarily derailed his momentum, but Nicklaus bounced back with a birdie at the 13th. After a par at the 14th, he hit the green in two at the par-5 15th. It set up an eagle putt, and Nicklaus drained it.
All of a sudden, he was 7 under par for the tournament and in the thick of things.
Aiken resident Philip Merry was among the patrons who packed the 16th hole that day. Nicklaus hit his tee shot to three feet to set up birdie, and the gallery went wild.
“I got a second row spot on No. 16 and after he made that birdie he looked into the crowd, straight at me, and I’ve always said he winked,” Merry said. “Like he knew how it was going to end.
“Hearing the interviews later, about his confidence with that tee shot, it supported the idea of him winking at me. Of course, the rest is history.”
‘That arm'
Rhett Sinclair came to Aiken to play golf for USC Aiken. He wound up getting the chance to work on the leaderboards at the Masters, and by 1986 was part of the crew that handled the 18th hole.
He remembers the excitement building as Nicklaus made the birdies at Nos. 9-11, and then continuing with each ensuing hole. By the time Nicklaus rolled in a birdie putt at No. 17, he had the Masters lead all to himself.
Keeping up with the leaders at the Masters requires patience. With no electronic devices allowed on the course, patrons must watch the leaderboards to see how the drama plays out. Savvy observers can also tell what is happening by listening to the roars.
“I had the suspense of holding the door open longer than protocol says,” Sinclair said. “Then the same thing on 17. I never felt so much elation over golf in my life.”
Nicklaus made par on the 18th hole, and embraced his son Jackie. His final-round 65 put him in the clubhouse lead at 9-under.
One by one, the challengers faded. Ballesteros hit into the water at the 15th. Kite missed a birdie at the last. Norman, who had made four birdies in a row, needed just a par on No. 18 to force a playoff.
But his 4-iron approach sailed right, and he couldn’t save par. Nicklaus, at the improbable age of 46, was Masters champion for a sixth time.
On the scoreboard that looks over the 18th hole, Sinclair pumped his arm to celebrate the win.
Sports Illustrated writer Rick Reilly immortalized Sinclair, or rather his arm, in his magazine article.
“To hell with employee objectivity, Jack Nicklaus had just won the Masters, once again, and that arm just couldn’t help itself,” Reilly wrote.
Special memories
Thirty-five years later, the Nicklaus win still resonates.
He is still the oldest champion, and his six Masters titles remain the most. Tiger Woods is second with five wins at Augusta National.
Even for a veteran golf announcer like Jim Nantz, 1986 remains special.
“I was walking back to the compound and a golf cart flies up,” said Nantz, who was working his first Masters that year. “It’s Ken Venturi. He said, 'Young man, let me tell you something, I can promise you this. You’ll never see a greater day around Augusta National.’”
Sinclair didn’t think Nicklaus had a chance that day. Only until Nicklaus started making birdies at No. 9 did he see a glimmer of hope.
“When I reflect on it, no one would have imagined him being in contention,” Sinclair said. “You wouldn’t have thought about it.”
For Bolton, who is now a sports and recreation management professor at Texas A&M-Commerce, the 1986 Masters remains his all-time favorite moment. It’s ahead of his son throwing out a first pitch alongside his grandfather at Wrigley Field.
“There were so many of us from Aiken there that day,” he said. “My students kind of look at me funny when I bring it up. My golfers say that must have been something. It’s my favorite sports memory ever.”